Derek Hine tells Cal and Riley on Gettable this week who some of his favourite draft selections have been

Scott Pendlebury and Marty Clarke walk off the ground after the R1 match between Collingwood and Fremantle in 2008. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD recruiting boss Derek Hine has drafted some of the best.

From the club's games record holder Scott Pendlebury in 2005, to Steele Sidebottom in 2008 and Jordan De Goey in 2014. However, it's not necessarily the big-name players who have gone down as his favourite ever picks.

Reminiscing on his favourite draft selections on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable this week, Hine instead revealed that it was a few of the club's Category B rookies who claimed a special place in his heart.

Learn More 34:36

Hine was part of the recruiting teams that brought through Irish speedster Marty Clarke and American big man Mason Cox, as well as Sydney Uni ruckman Jarrod Witts and Queensland soccer player Lachie Keeffe.

Keeffe's story, in particular, resonated with Hine. Last week, the 204cm defender played his 100th game (40 with Collingwood, 60 with Greater Western Sydney) in a career that's spanned 15 seasons.

"The Cat B guys," Hine told Gettable.

"Those guys that haven't been exposed to the system, then you see them play, that's been it for me. The Marty Clarkes of the world and Mason Cox, even guys like Jarrod Witts and Lachie Keeffe.

"I was just so pleased to see Lachie play his 100th game last week. Aside from the period of time where he was with us, and there was the obvious that him and Josh (Thomas) went through, he's just a great guy.

"To see him play 100 games, it was just enormous. To bring him in as a 17-year-old and now, albeit not with us – I would have loved if it (his 100th game) was with us – it was just brilliant."