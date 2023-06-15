Jack Buller is set to play his first AFL game just a fortnight after joining the Swans in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft

Jack Buller at Sydney training on June 14, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MATURE-AGE recruit Jack Buller is set to make his debut against Brisbane on Friday night, just a fortnight after being recruited by Sydney via the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

The 22-year-old was selected with 15th and final pick last month after the Swans opened up a second spot by placing Paddy McCartin (concussion) on the long-term injury list.

Buller arrived in NSW during the Swans' bye and staked his claim for a spot in John Longmire's side with a dominant first-up showing in the VFL against Sandringham last Friday afternoon.

The West Australian finished with 5.3 from 17 disposals and five marks in the three-point win over the Zebras at Tramway Oval.

It is understood that another injury to a Sydney key forward has opened the door for Buller to play sooner than expected.

The Swans have been forced to deal with Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey missing chunks of football in the first half of the season, while Sam Reid won't feature at all in 2023 due to hamstring surgery.

MEDICAL ROOM Check out the full injury list

Buller produced a strong start to the season in the WAFL for Claremont to earn selection in the state game against the SANFL, attracting interest from multiple clubs.

Jack Buller in action for Claremont during the 2023 WAFL season. Picture: Michael O'Brien

Sydney list manager Kinnear Beatson selected Buller after using the Swans' first selection on key defender Harry Arnold, who had been playing for Brisbane's VFL side.

Victorian forward Ryan Maric kicked two goals on debut for West Coast last weekend against Adelaide after being selected with pick No. 1 in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Former Collingwood wingman Caleb Poulter was included in the Western Bulldogs' 26-man squad in round 13 and is pushing for a spot in Luke Beveridge's side this Sunday.

And Quinton Narkle has been named in the squad to face Geelong at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday night and could make his first appearance for the Power as the sub against the side that delisted him in October.