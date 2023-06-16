The teams are in for the round 14 Sunday games

Mitch Hannan, Paddy Dow, Hugh Greenwood. Pictures: AFL Photos

PADDY Dow and Ed Curnow are among five changes Carlton has made to its squad for Sunday's clash with Gold Coast at the MCG.

Jack Silvagni and Jesse Motlop were confirmed outs on Thursday night, before the Blues added Dow, Curnow and Lewis Young to the omissions from last week's squad of 23. The latter trio have all been named on the extended bench for the Suns game, along with youngster Jaxon Binns.

Gold Coast has brought in Mac Andrew in place of Jy Farrar, with Bodhi Uwland also out of the squad.

North Melbourne has confirmed Hugh Greenwood's return from concussion to face the Western Bulldogs in the twilight game at Marvel Stadium. He'll be joined by co-captain Jy Simpkin, with experienced duo Darcy Tucker and Aaron Hall going out of the side, along with youngster Miller Bergman.

The Bulldogs have added defender Tim O'Brien in place of Josh Bruce, and Mitch Hannan in place of Arthur Jones, while defender James O'Donnell is out of the squad entirely.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

Carlton v Gold Coast at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: N.Newman, M.Pittonet, D.Cuningham, L.Fogarty

Out: J.Motlop (omitted), J.Silvagni (omitted), Le.Young (omitted), E.Curnow (omitted), P.Dow (omitted)

R13 sub: Paddy Dow

GOLD COAST

In: M.Andrew

Out: J.Farrar (omitted), B.Uwland (sub)

R12 sub: Bodhi Uwland

North Melbourne v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: J.Simpkin, H.Greenwood

Out: M.Bergman (omitted), D.Tucker (omitted), A.Hall (omitted)

R13 sub: Aidan Corr

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: T.O'Brien, M.Hannan

Out: J.Bruce (omitted), J.O'Donnell (omitted), A.Jones (omitted)

R13 sub: Oskar Baker