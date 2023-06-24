Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

Tom McCartin, Jake Melksham, Jackson Hately. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: South Adelaide v Adelaide at Flinders University Stadium, Saturday June 24, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

A blistering opening quarter set Adelaide up for a commanding win over South Adelaide on Saturday afternoon.

The Crows jumped out to a 44-point lead by the first change to put the match to bed early, eventually running out 37-point winners.

Young midfielder Jackson Hately was in everything with a game-high 11 tackles, two goals and six marks to go with his 21 disposals to be among his side's best.

Out-of-favour Crow Matt Crouch again dominated, picking up 36 disposals, six marks and six tackles, to stake his claim for a recall. The 28-year-old has played just one game in the top tier side this season, back in round eight.

Luke Nankervis starred down back with nine marks and three tackles, while Shane McAdam was busy up forward with two goals and three marks.

Shane McAdam during Adelaide's match against Collingwood in R18, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Ruckman Kieran Strachan dominated the ruck with 28 hitouts to go with his 15 disposals and one goal, while Elliott Himmelberg chimed in with 17 hitouts and five tackles.

Harry Schoenberg (27 disposals, three tackles), Sam Berry (21 disposals, nine tackles), Billy Dowling (17 disposals, seven marks) and Patrick Parnell (19 disposals, four tackles) were all good in the win.

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Brisbane at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday June 24, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Jarryd Lyons dominated again in Brisbane's draw with Sandringham on Saturday.

Lyons had a game-high 33 disposals and seven clearances for the Lions.

Noah Answerth was also busy with 26 disposals, 10 tackles and a goal, while Callum Ah Chee had 24 touches and booted two majors.

Darcy Gardiner made his return from injury with 12 disposals.

Jaxon Prior had 25 disposals and kicked a goal, Harry Sharp kicked 0.3 from his 21 touches and Darragh Joyce had 18 disposals to go with a major.

James Tunstill (19 disposals) and James Madden (18) also had solid games, while Henry Smith had 13 touches, 14 hitouts and six clearances.

Shadeau Brain kicked 1.1 from nine touches, Nakia Cockatoo also booted a major from 12 disposals and Blake Coleman had eight touches.

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sydney at AIA Centre, Saturday June 24, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Jakob Ryan produced one of his best VFL games yet in Collingwood's 23-point win over Sydney on Saturday.

Ryan, pick No.28 in the 2022 AFL Draft, had 27 disposals, seven marks and three tackles in the Magpies' victory.

Trent Bianco was busy with 29 disposals, while Trey Ruscoe had 23 touches.

Josh Carmichael kicked 1.3 from his 17 disposals, Will Kelly had 18 disposals and six clearances and Finlay Macrae gathered 24 disposals.

Jack Ginnivan hit the scoreboard with a goal from 12 disposals and Oscar Steene kicked two majors with 10 disposals and 10 hitouts.

Tom Wilson booted two majors, Nathan Kreuger kicked a goal from 11 touches and Aiden Begg had 17 disposals and 16 hitouts.

Reef McInnes also kicked two goals, Joe Richards booted one and Ed Allan had 12 disposals.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Essendon at ETU Stadium, Sunday June 25, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Essendon's clash

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Casey at GMHBA Stadium, Friday June 23, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Oliver Dempsey continued his good form as Geelong was well beaten by Casey by 40 points on Friday night.

Dempsey had a game-high 32 disposals to go with a goal, eight clearances and five tackles at GMHBA Stadium.

Mitch Knevitt gathered 15 touches and had nine tackles and seven clearances, while Ted Clohesy managed 17 disposals.

Brandan Parfitt (25 disposals, five clearances), Oisin Mullin (17) and mid-season recruit Mitch Hardie (14) were also solid.

Oscar Murdoch had 12 disposals and Cooper Whyte managed 11 for the Cats.

Playing his first game since the pre-season, Sam Menegola had 15 disposals for Geelong, while Shannon Neale also made his return from injury and had seven disposals while kicking 1.2.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday June 25, 12.55pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Gold Coast v Box Hill at Heritage Bank Stadium, Sunday June 25, 12.55pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Geelong v Casey at GMHBA Stadium, Friday June 23, 7.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

Jake Melksham's four-goal haul helped Casey past Geelong by 40 points on Friday night.

Melksham kicked his bag to go with 14 disposals, six marks and three tackles in the comfortable win at GMHBA Stadium.

James Harmes was busy with 27 disposals, 10 tackles and five clearances, while Jake Bowey had 27 touches.

Adam Tomlinson responded to his axing from the senior side with 27 disposals, including nine marks.

Ben Brown and Josh Schache booted two goals each, while Daniel Turner had 20 disposals and 14 marks.

After coming on as the substitute in the AFL on Thursday night, Charlie Spargo had 20 touches, while Bailey Laurie had 20 and kicked a goal, Taj Woewodin had 21 and Blake Howes had 19.

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Sandringham v Brisbane at Trevor Barker Beach Oval, Saturday June 24, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sandringham's clash

Jack Billings and Jack Bytel staked their claims for senior spots with strong performances in Sandringham's draw with Brisbane on Saturday.

Billings had 24 disposals and kicked 3.2 on his return from injury and Bytel had 26 and kicked 2.0, to go with 13 tackles and seven clearances.

Tom Campbell was the dominant ruckman on the ground with 40 hitouts, 18 disposals, eight tackles and five clearances.

Zaine Cordy (19 disposals, 10 marks), Tom Highmore (22) and Jack Peris (16, two goals) had good outings.

Zak Jones (14 disposals) and Daniel McKenzie (11) also made their returns from injury.

Olli Hotton kicked a goal from seven disposals and Leo Connolly also kicked a major from 15 touches.

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Sydney at AIA Centre, Saturday June 24, 10.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Tom McCartin made his return from concussion in Sydney's 23-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday.

McCartin had last played in round eight in the AFL, but returned with 24 disposals and seven marks at the AIA Centre.

Dylan Stephens had 27 disposals and five clearances and Will Gould had 22 disposals and kicked a goal.

Jack Buller kicked 3.3, Lachlan Rankin had 17 touches and Caleb Mitchell had 23.

Lachlan McAndrew dominated in the ruck with 36 hitouts and 10 disposals, while Hugo Hall-Kahan kicked 0.2 with 11 disposals.

Corey Warner hit the scoreboard with 1.1, 17 disposals and six clearances, while Harry Arnold had 12 touches.

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Claremont v West Coast at Revo Fitness Stadium, Saturday June 24, 1.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

West Coast's winless run continued after being outclassed by 91 points by Claremont on Saturday afternoon.

Zane Trew toiled hard to be his side's leading ball-winner, collecting 32 disposals, five tackles and three marks.

Zane Trew celebrates his first League goal during the match between Richmond and West Coast at the MCG on July 3, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Young ruck Harry Barnett won 12 hitouts and booted one goal, while Tyrell Dewar had seven disposals.

The Eagles remain anchored to the bottom of the ladder, two wins behind the next best side.

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: No match