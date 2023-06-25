Collingwood and Adelaide kick off Sunday footy at the MCG

Follow it LIVE: Collingwood v Adelaide from 1.10pm AEST

CAN ADELAIDE silence the critics that call the Crows 'road worriers' and hand Collingwood a second consecutive defeat for the first time since round nine last year?

Or will the Magpies reclaim their spot on top of the ladder after dropping their round 13 clash with Melbourne?

MAGPIES V CROWS Follow it LIVE

>> Get all your LIVE scores and stats on the go with the AFL Live Official App

Collingwood is coming off its bye - a hoodoo in itself - and hasn't celebrated a win with its legion of hometown fans since downing North Melbourne back in May.

Nothing will make the black and white army happier than singing their song loud and proud, ready to get the bandwagon rolling towards September again, but then does anything make fans from every other club smile more than knocking off the Pies?

Learn More 02:45

Collingwood v Adelaide at the MCG, 1.10pm AEST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Beau McCreery

Adelaide: Ned McHenry

The Crows are 1-4 away from Adelaide Oval this year, the single victory coming against Hawthorn, and will be desperate to prove they are not flat-track bullies, and Taylor Walker will be just as keen to show his 10-goal bag in his last outing was no fluke.

While the Crows are unchanged, the Magpies have welcomed back Jeremy Howe and Jamie Elliott.

Gold Coast will be desperate to bounce back when it hosts Hawthorn at Heritage Bank Stadium.

SUNS v HAWKS Follow it LIVE

The Suns fell to 6-7 this season after being well beaten by Carlton last week, while the Hawks are coming off their bye.

Learn More 03:11

Sam Frost returns for the Hawks, replacing suspended captain James Sicily.

The Suns have swung the axe, dropping Alex Davies, Rory Atkins and Tom Berry, with Lachie Weller and Brandon Ellis among four back in the senior side.