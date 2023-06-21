Riley Beveridge, Nick Gieschen and Callum Twomey

LEADING player agent Nick Gieschen joins the Gettable crew this week.

Gieschen, from Connors Sports Management, looks after a host of superstars and takes us through where talks sit for a list of clients that includes Jack Higgins, Gary Rohan, Tom Barrass and more.

He also gives viewers a look into why Melbourne gun Clayton Oliver and in-form Port Adelaide star Dan Houston signed long-term extensions, and provides an insight into where he sees youngsters like Harley Reid and Nick Watson going in the draft.

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also look at which clubs will be the busiest this off-season, delve into which players are 'Gettable Or Not Gettable', and provide a full rundown on last weekend's under-18s action.

