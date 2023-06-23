Darcy Vescio and Lin Jong are just two of the figures featured in a new book chronicling the Chinese community's contribution to football

Darcy Vescio celebrates a goal in Carlton's clash with Collingwood in AFLW season 7, round one. Picture: AFL Photos

DARCY Vescio's Chinese grandfather saw the Carlton star's footy aspirations as "more of a hobby".

Lin Jong's mum cried when the hard-nosed former Bulldog told her of his goal to play AFL football.

But a career in football proved the right call for both players, who now proudly represent their family's Chinese heritage as part of the AFL's increasingly multicultural industry.

The contribution of Australia's Chinese community to the game over the past will be celebrated in a new book called Celestial Footy, which chronicles the influence of Chinese players, officials and volunteers from the Victorian goldfields to the present day.

The book, by author Patrick Skene, was launched at a function in Sydney ahead of Saturday's clash between the Swans and West Coast, and features anecdotes and contributions from the likes of Vescio, Jong, broadcaster Nat Edwards, WA player and official Neale Fong, and even former Saints player and corporate giant Trevor O'Hoy.

Vescio, who has been a pioneering star of the NAB AFL Women's competition since its advent in 2017, said their parents – mum with a Chinese background, dad of Italian heritage – had worked hard to fit into life in a small country town outside Wangaratta.

But Vescio said their experience growing up had been different.

"Once my Mum started school, her and her siblings refused to speak Chinese anymore, so now she can't speak it at all," they wrote in the foreword to Celestial Footy.

"There was a desperation to assimilate, to fit in, to not draw any attention to difference.

"Dad speaks about the racism that he used to cop at school.

"I feel like some of that energy perhaps rubbed off on me growing up, but my background wasn't really something I thought about much during my school years.

"We had emerged into a space where multiculturalism was starting to be celebrated and highlighted and viewed as something that makes Australian culture wonderful."

Vescio's maternal grandfather migrated from China via Hong Kong after the Second World War, and had a hard start to life in Australia.

"He was never afforded the luxury of playing sport, so at least early on, he probably saw me playing footy as a bit of an indulgence that could ultimately end up being a waste of time and energy," they said.

"I think that's a very common migrant attitude toward work and sport in this country.

"Goong, while always supportive of me, loved soccer and I think he saw that as a legitimate sporting choice, whereas footy was more of a hobby, which it was for a long time for me before the advent of the AFLW."

Darcy Vescio in action during Carlton's clash with St Kilda in round seven, AFLW season 7. Picture: AFL Photos

Jong's experience was not dissimilar. He made his AFL debut just four years after taking up the game, taking his father Vitor (of East Timorese heritage) and mother Faye (Taiwanese), by surprise.

Faye was particularly concerned about her son's prospects, particularly early in his footballing pathway.

"I cried and said, 'Why?'," she recalled of the moment when Lin told her of his football dream as a junior player. "The game is so tough and it’s so easy to get injured. I thought he should study and become a doctor, not a sportsman."

She was right about the physical toll the game would take on her son. Jong suffered several significant injuries throughout his career that limited his output, most notably the broken collarbone that conspired to keep him out of the Bulldogs' drought-breaking premiership in 2016.

Jong retired in 2021 after yet another hamstring injury struck, but ended his 10-year career at the highest level as a respected and loved member of the Bulldogs, and the wider AFL community, having been an AFL Multicultural Ambassador among his many off-field contributions.

Lin Jong and Darcy Vescio in their roles as AFL Multicultural Ambassadors in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"Lin has made a significant contribution as a Western Bulldogs player. Over the past decade, he has become a much-loved, highly respected member of our playing group and he will leave a lasting legacy here,” Bulldogs football director Chris Grant said upon Jong's retirement.

“His football journey has been unique – and his pathway to becoming an AFL player was quite extraordinary in itself."

In a 2017 interview, Jong said that in his experience, football had been a great leveller.

"The AFL is a pioneer in terms of bringing equality in society," he told The Age.

"I think people have this image of footballers … they forget that every footballer is different and they have their own stories. I think they do forget that sometimes."

Footscray's Lin Jong with the Norm Goss Medal for best afield in the 2016 VFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Vescio has grown to embrace their background, also becoming an AFL Multicultural Ambassador, and seeking to learn more about their heritage.

"I came from a headspace of 'I'm just like everyone else really … I'm not that Chinese, I'm not that Italian'," Vescio said.

"So, it's been really rewarding to learn more about my family and to be able to express how proud and grateful I am.

"I hope my journey resonates with people who don't necessarily see themselves reflected in the game that often. I love my Chinese-Italian heritage. I always have, even if it's been something that I didn't really reflect on until later in life.

"I'm really proud and happy that I do have a 'different' background and it's something that I get to share as an AFLW footballer."