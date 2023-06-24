The match review findings for Friday night's clash between St Kilda and Brisbane are in

Max King looks on during the R15 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium on June 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL advises the Match Review of the Round 15 Friday game has been completed.

No charges were laid and there were two incidents requiring a detailed explanation.

Incidents explained:

The matchday report laid against St Kilda's Max King from the second quarter of Friday's game between St Kilda and the Brisbane Lions was assessed. The ball is kicked towards St Kilda's forward 50. The Brisbane Lions' Ryan Lester takes possession of the ball at half back and negligible high contact is made by King. It was the view of the MRO that there was insufficient force to constitute a reportable offence. No further action was taken.

The matchday report laid against St Kilda's Liam Stocker from the second quarter of Friday's game between St Kilda and the Brisbane Lions was assessed. The Brisbane Lions' Eric Hipwood takes possession of ball in the Brisbane forward 50 and is tackled by Stocker. It was the view of the MRO that the tackle did not constitute a reportable offence including because no high contact occurred. No further action was taken.