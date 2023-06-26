Which players should AFL Fantasy coaches target for the remainder of the season?

Josh Dunkley after the round 14 match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium, June 23, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE BYE rounds are behind us and there’s nine rounds left of the 2023 AFL Fantasy season. It's time to make sure squads are filled with the best players available.

For coaches who have navigated the bye rounds well and have had a bit of luck along the way, Fantasy Classic teams may be without rookies left in the starting 22. This means, they are one step closer to full-premium.

What do we do with our teams now?

Coaches should aim to get who they think will be the best players for the remainder of the season. These are the players that may help you win a Fantasy premiership in August.

Jordan Dawson in action during Adelaide's loss to Collingwood in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Calvin and Warnie had a crack at picking the top players for each line. Jordan Dawson was an easy pick as the top defender while Tim Taranto and Josh Dunkley as the top forwards is obvious. Where it became less certain was in the midfield. Warnie named up Andrew Brayshaw as his No.1 option while Calvin thinks Rory Laird will score the most points from here.

Trying to split the top players can be tough. Cal's Scale of Hardness was used for upcoming fixture analysis to help rank the best of them.

In this week's episode …

3:00 - Calvin is stoked with his performance this week and over the byes.

4:30 - "Good luck trying to get him now" - Jordan Dawson is now worth over $1,000,000.

7:00 - Hindsight will tell us that Matt Rowell and Hayden Young were poor bye plays.

9:40 - The switch to Errol Gulden as VC was a masterstroke.

11:45 - How the boys' rankings changed over the byes.

16:15 - 5 votes in the Cash Cow of the Year goes to Angus Sheldrick.

19:30 - Can you pick Callum Mills this week?

22:20 - Aim for the next patch of the season.

25:00 - Calvin and Warnie work towards picking the best 22 players for the rest of the year.

28:30 - Andrew Brayshaw is Warnie's No.1 midfielder, while Calvin picked Rory Laird.

31:00 - The forwards are similar with Jack Macrae making Calvin's list.

33:20 - Which players have easier match-ups according to the Scale of Hardness?

37:35 - West Coast are the easiest team for midfielders to score against.

40:45 - Elijah Hewett is the most traded in player so far this week.

45:55 - Are we all aboard the Jarman Impey train?

50:30 - Can you pick Patrick Cripps?

55:20 - Ben Keays v Darcy Cameron.

59:15 - Are there still concerns about Jack Steele?

