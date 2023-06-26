The Match Review Officer's findings are in from Sunday's games in round 15

Ben Keays removes the glasses of Mason Cox during the match between Collingwood and Adelaide at the MCG on June 25, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE midfielder Ben Keays has been fined for ripping Mason Cox's glasses off during the Crows' narrow loss to Collingwood on Sunday.

Keays has been charged with misconduct and can accept a $1,000 fine with an early plea.

He ripped the glasses of Cox in a spiteful exchange as melees broke out after the ruck/forward kicked his second goal in quick succession in the final quarter of the Magpies' come-from-behind win over Adelaide.

Learn More 00:51

Hawthorn ruckman Lloyd Meek has no case to answer for his bump on Darcy Macpherson late in the first quarter of the Hawks' loss to the Suns.