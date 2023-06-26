Another soft tissue injury rules out Dion Prestia, but there is good news for another three players

Dion Prestia in action during Richmond's clash against Melbourne in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

DION Prestia has suffered yet another soft-tissue injury, suffering a short-term calf complaint, and has been ruled out of this Thursday's match against Brisbane.

Richmond will be boosted by the return of Jacob Hopper from his own calf issue, the recruit available as a straight swap for Prestia after six weeks on the sidelines.

Prestia, 30, has traditionally been more seriously sidelined by hamstring injuries over his AFL career, but has also suffered a number of calf strains.

The loss of Prestia means it is more likely Trent Cotchin will continue in his midfield role, given there is now a rotation available for the returning Hopper.

Samson Ryan, Dion Prestia and Trent Cotchin during Round 10 game between Essendon and Richmond at the MCG, May 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Tigers also confirmed Noah Cumberland (calf) and Samson Ryan (ankle) are available for selection to face the Lions.

Cumberland injured his calf around the start of June at training, while Ryan was subbed off in Richmond's win over St Kilda prior to its bye last weekend.

The last time Richmond faced Brisbane was the 2022 elimination final, which the Tigers lost in heartbreaking circumstances by just two points after a last-gasp Joe Daniher goal.

Josh Gibcus' frustrating hamstring issues continue, the second-year defender is yet to take to the field and remains 4-6 weeks away.

Spearhead Tom Lynch's broken foot remains a "long-term" proposition, while Robbie Tarrant's indefinite status is still in place halfway through the season, battling a hip complaint.