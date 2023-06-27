Esava Ratugolea will return for the Grand Final rematch on Friday night, while Patrick Dangerfield is in the mix

Esava Ratugolea looks on during the R11 match between Geelong and GWS at GMHBA Stadium on May 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG will be boosted by the return of key defender Esava Ratugolea, while captain Patrick Dangerfield is on track to return for Friday night's fixture against Sydney at the SCG.

Dangerfield trained with the main group at GMHBA Stadium on Sunday, following the win over Melbourne last Thursday night, but still needs to be ticked off by the medical department later in the week before he is cleared.

The 33-year-old hasn't played since he suffered a partially collapsed lung and cracked rib in the loss to Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval in round 14.

Dangerfield was forced to drive eight hours home to Moggs Creek, rather than fly home with the team due to the nature of the injury, and missed the 15-point win over the Demons that kept the Cats level with the eighth-placed Adelaide.

The Brownlow Medal winner has played only one game since round eight after he missed a month with a hamstring strain ahead of the bye.

Patrick Dangerfield after a collision with Dan Houston during the R14 match between Geelong and Port Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Ratugolea hasn't featured since suffering a hamstring strain in the loss to Greater Western Sydney in round 11.

The 24-year-old was close to playing against Melbourne, but the Cats opted to give the out-of-contract defender an extra week to recover.

After trying to execute a trade to Port Adelaide last October, Ratugolea emerged as one of the in-form backmen in the competition across the first couple of months of 2023, after Chris Scott moved him from attack to defence over the summer.

Coleman medallist Jeremy Cameron won't face the Swans after entering the AFL's concussion protocols following a nasty collision with Gary Rohan last Thursday night.

The Cats are hopeful he will be available for next Sunday's game against North Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium but won't rush the three-time All-Australian.

Dual club best and fairest winner Cam Guthrie is still at least a month away from returning from the toe injury that has derailed his season, but the midfielder will be out of a moonboot on Friday and start building up his fitness ahead of a potential finals campaign.

Guthrie hasn't featured since round six and was forced to undergo surgery to his left toe due to a lingering problem that first emerged in April.

The Cats head to Sydney with the chance of returning to the top eight if they get the job done over the side they beat in last year's Grand Final.