Andrew Dillon shakes hands with No.1 draft pick Aaron Cadman at the 2022 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

MORE mates, less polos?

The AFL is keen to spruce up this year's live national draft event and is investigating initiatives that could inject more excitement and atmosphere as the selections are called by clubs.

The League will take inspiration from Zoom calls held during COVID-impacted drafts of previous years as it looks to bolster the atmosphere at the event, which is set to be held at Marvel Stadium once again in late November.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, the AFL's CEO-elect Andrew Dillon revealed he had plans to shake up the draft's live event and said an idea to bring more friends along could help create a better vibe on the night.

It comes after huge turnouts flocked to Brooklyn and Kansas City in recent months for the NBA and NFL drafts respectively, with Dillon joking that outfit changes – veering away from the standard polos of junior clubs – could also be on the cards.

"If we want to be like the NBA, we'll stop the guys wearing polos," Dillon said.

"We're not the NBA and we're not the NFL, but that doesn't mean we can't continue to look at the draft night event. One of the good things from COVID was when we had the Zoom calls and you saw the players in their own houses where they're so relaxed with their friends and their dogs. That was really great vision. If there was a way we could bring some of that to our event, I think it would be great.

Harry Sheezel looks on during the 2022 AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

"Maybe, for the boys from Victoria, they could invite their Coates Talent League teammates along to come and cheer them on. I think that would provide a bit more atmosphere. That's what I'd be looking for, you want the players to really enjoy it. It's a massive, massive achievement to get drafted. The hard work starts there, but you also can't forget the hard work that's been put into it.

"At the moment, they might come with mum and dad and a couple of siblings. If they could share that with their family, but also their friends – we might keep the pets out – I think something like that would add a bit to the night."