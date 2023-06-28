The Suns are wary of Nick Daicos ahead of their huge clash against the Magpies

Nick Daicos handballs during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

STUART Dew has labelled Nick Daicos the best player in the competition but says the Suns won't go overboard in trying to curb the influence of the 20-year-old Magpies midfielder at Heritage Bank Stadium on Saturday.

Daicos will head north following a starring role in Collingwood's narrow win over Adelaide at the weekend where he played almost exclusively in the middle of the ground.

Gold Coast's coach said his team would put a "fair bit" of planning into Daicos but would be unlikely to tag the most prolific ball-winner in the AFL.

"You've got to be really wary of going too hard on one because when you've got sides that are stacked, someone else will bite you," Dew said.

"He's almost untaggable. I haven't really seen it done successfully.

"I think a couple of teams have tried to target him and it kind of feeds his motivation. You've just got to get that line right.

"There's 21 other players you've got to be concerned about as well.

"Clearly, he's the best player in the comp at the moment, (he's) so influential."

Dew said Daicos was just one player of concern for the 7-7 Suns, with team defence at the top of his priority list.

Gold Coast kept Hawthorn to five goals last Sunday, and just two after the opening 15 minutes, with the balanced mindset a key to upsetting the Magpies.

"I feel like we match up well," Dew said.

Jack Lukosius celebrates a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Hawthorn in round 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"They play an aggressive brand of footy and we've got to try and contain that and push back as much as we can.

"If you don't pressure the opposition, regardless of who it is, they'll cut you up.

"Collingwood are the best at it. We're going to have to make sure we're defensively on our game, but you've also got to kick a score to put some scoreboard pressure on."

Dew said it was unlikely he would make any changes this week, confirming co-captain Touk Miller would be at least another week away from returning from a knee injury.