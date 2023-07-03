St Kilda has its concerns after getting over West Coast, but one good news story is being written

Bradley Hill in the hands of medical staff during the round 16 clash between West Coast and St Kilda on July 2, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA is sweating on scan results for Bradley Hill and Seb Ross following a bruising trip west on the weekend, but key forward Jack Hayes is finally set to play his first game since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last April.

Hill and Ross sustained knee injuries in the eight-point win over West Coast at Optus Stadium, but completed the game on Sunday night.

The pair will undergo scans after returning from Perth on Monday afternoon and are in doubt for this Saturday night’s top-eight shaper against Melbourne at Marvel Stadium.

The Saints will be without Josh Battle for at least one game after the defender entered concussion protocols following an incident in the first half against the Eagles.

Learn More 00:33

St Kilda was far from convincing in Western Australia but did enough to win a ninth game for 2023 and move level with fourth-placed Melbourne.

Hunter Clark is on track to be available for selection after missing the past five weeks following an MCL injury against Hawthorn in round 11.

The 2017 pick No.7 has endured a horror injury run in the past few years, suffering a broken jaw, badly broken nose and shoulder injury before appearing to put that run behind him in 2023, before his latest injury interruption.

Hunter Clark at St Kilda training, June 30 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Clark will need to prove his fitness later in the week before he is cleared to return this weekend.

Hayes has endured a nightmare run since being one of the feelgood stories of the first few months of 2022.

The South Australian kicked three goals from 18 disposals in a stunning debut in round one last year, weeks after being added to the Saints rookie list during the pre-season supplemental selection period at 25.

Learn More 00:37

The Woodville-West Torrens product underwent a knee reconstruction after rupturing his ACL against Greater Western Sydney at Manuka Oval in round six.

Hayes was close to returning to the main group just after Christmas when he cracked a metatarsal in his left foot that sidelined him for months, before he suffered a significant hamstring strain at the end of April, which delayed his return by another couple of months.

Now the 27-year-old will get back on the park for Sandringham against Casey at Trevor Barker Oval on Sunday if he completes training this week.

Werribee smashed the Zebras by 76 points on Saturday, but Zak Jones put his hand up for a first appearance of 2023 after finishing with 35 disposals, ten clearances, seven tackles and a goal in his second game back from a lingering Achilles problem.