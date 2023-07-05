Get your tips in: Our experts help find you a winner. Picture: AFL Media

THURSDAY night's clash between Richmond and Sydney looks set to make or break a few of our tipsters, with our experts divided on who will come away with the four points.

It's also set to decide top spot on the ladder, with Riley Beveridge aiming to maintain his one-point lead, while Michael Whiting can join him if the Tigers salute.

Damian Barrett is the only tipster picking Carlton to beat Fremantle in the west, while there are five games our experts think will only go one way.

*We have awarded one point for last week's draw between Sydney and Geelong.

RILEY BEVERIDGE

Sydney – six points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 94

MICHAEL WHITING

Richmond – 14 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 93

MATTHEW LLOYD

Sydney - eight points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 92

CALLUM TWOMEY

Richmond - 20 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 92

NAT EDWARDS

Richmond - 23 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 91

NATHAN SCHMOOK

Sydney - six points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 88

SARAH BLACK

Sydney – 12 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 87

JOSH GABELICH

Richmond - 17 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 6

Total: 87

SARAH OLLE

Richmond - 23 points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Essendon

Fremantle

Last week: 8

Total: 87

DAMIAN BARRETT

Sydney - five points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

St Kilda

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Carlton

Last week: 6

Total: 86

KANE CORNES

Sydney - seven points

Collingwood

Brisbane

Greater Western Sydney

Melbourne

Port Adelaide

Geelong

Adelaide

Fremantle

Last week: 7

Total: 83

TOTALS

Richmond 5-6 Sydney

Western Bulldogs 0-11 Collingwood

Brisbane 11-0 West Coast

Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn

St Kilda 2-9 Melbourne

Port Adelaide 11-0 Gold Coast

Geelong 11-0 North Melbourne

Essendon 7-4 Adelaide

Fremantle 10-1 Carlton