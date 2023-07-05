THURSDAY night's clash between Richmond and Sydney looks set to make or break a few of our tipsters, with our experts divided on who will come away with the four points.
It's also set to decide top spot on the ladder, with Riley Beveridge aiming to maintain his one-point lead, while Michael Whiting can join him if the Tigers salute.
Damian Barrett is the only tipster picking Carlton to beat Fremantle in the west, while there are five games our experts think will only go one way.
*We have awarded one point for last week's draw between Sydney and Geelong.
RILEY BEVERIDGE
Sydney – six points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 94
MICHAEL WHITING
Richmond – 14 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 93
MATTHEW LLOYD
Sydney - eight points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 92
CALLUM TWOMEY
Richmond - 20 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 92
NAT EDWARDS
Richmond - 23 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 91
NATHAN SCHMOOK
Sydney - six points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 88
SARAH BLACK
Sydney – 12 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 87
JOSH GABELICH
Richmond - 17 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 6
Total: 87
SARAH OLLE
Richmond - 23 points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Essendon
Fremantle
Last week: 8
Total: 87
DAMIAN BARRETT
Sydney - five points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
St Kilda
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Carlton
Last week: 6
Total: 86
KANE CORNES
Sydney - seven points
Collingwood
Brisbane
Greater Western Sydney
Melbourne
Port Adelaide
Geelong
Adelaide
Fremantle
Last week: 7
Total: 83
TOTALS
Richmond 5-6 Sydney
Western Bulldogs 0-11 Collingwood
Brisbane 11-0 West Coast
Greater Western Sydney 11-0 Hawthorn
St Kilda 2-9 Melbourne
Port Adelaide 11-0 Gold Coast
Geelong 11-0 North Melbourne
Essendon 7-4 Adelaide
Fremantle 10-1 Carlton