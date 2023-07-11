The Suns are on the hunt for a new coach after dismissing Stuart Dew with 18 months left on his contract

Stuart Dew during Gold Coast's match against Collingwood in R16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GOLD Coast has parted ways with senior coach Stuart Dew after five and a half seasons at the helm.

The Suns staff have been informed of the club's decision with a press conference scheduled for 11.30am.

Senior assistant coach Steven King will serve as interim coach for the remainder of 2023.

Dew is in his sixth season at the helm and was contracted until the end of 2024, but after chairman Bob East returned from overseas on Monday, the decision was finalised.

"We feel we have a great opportunity to achieve success with this group but haven't seen the improvement we were after in 2023, and as a football club we must be prepared to make tough decisions in that pursuit of success," East said in a statement.

"Stuart has made a significant contribution to this football club, dedicating countless hours towards helping establish a platform from which our club can grow, and I'd like to take this opportunity to thank him, his wife Sarah and family for the last six years."

Stuart Dew and his players leave the field after Gold Coast's loss to Port Adelaide in round 17, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns have been badly beaten in the past fortnight by ladder leaders Collingwood and Port Adelaide, dropping them to a 7-9 win-loss record for the season.

Dew has won no more than 10 games in a season during his five completed years at the club, and has lost three of his past four matches, just as the Suns looked set to mount a charge for the finals.

The 43-year-old finishes with a winning percentage of just 30.2 from 121 games in charge (36 wins, one draw, 84 losses).

After the dismal loss to the Magpies in front of a sold-out Heritage Bank Stadium in round 16, Gold Coast CEO Mark Evans last week stood by Dew as the club's senior coach and backed him to deliver the required results before the end of the season.

But another loss on Saturday, this time to Port Adelaide, and the availability of three-time premiership coach Damien Hardwick, prompted the Suns board to act and dismiss Dew with almost a season and a half remaining on his contract.

Gold Coast CEO Mark Evans in May 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Former Richmond coach Hardwick, who stepped away from the Tigers in May, said last month that he still had the desire to coach.

"I'd be lying if I said I couldn't see myself doing it. I love it, I miss it. I've been out for two weeks and I wanted to miss it, if that makes sense..." he told the Dyl and Friends podcast with Dylan Buckley.

"At some stage I will probably step back in, when that is, I'm not too sure."

Richmond president John O'Rourke, Damien Hardwick and CEO Brendon Gale. Picture: Getty Images

Dew will leave Gold Coast as the club's longest-serving coach but his failure to guide the Suns to the finals in any of his five completed seasons - and the increasing unlikelihood of it happening this year - ultimately sealed his fate.

His win-loss record was superior to that of previous coaches Guy McKenna (27.27 per cent from 2011-14) and Rodney Eade (26.19 per cent from 2015-17).

Stuart Dew's coaching record at Gold Coast