RICHMOND can move to the cusp of the top eight with a win against West Coast at Optus Stadium to wrap up a two-game Sunday.

The Tigers have won four of their past games to rocket back into finals contention, and another win over bottom-placed West Coast would leave them just two points outside the top eight.

Richmond (7-1-8) currently sits in 14th spot, six points out of the eight.

West Coast might take some confidence from its last home game when it almost got over the line against finals-bound St Kilda.

The Eagles ultimately went down by eight points in that game, but they led by more than 30 points at one stage in one of their best showings of the season.

West Coast's one win for the season came in round two against Greater Western Sydney.

The teams last met in round eight, with Richmond securing a 46-point victory at the MCG.

Veterans Shannon Hurn and Luke Shuey return for the Eagles, with the Tigers naming Ivan Soldo to carry the ruck in place of the suspended Toby Nankervis.

West Coast v Richmond at Optus Stadium, 2.40pm AWST

NO LATE CHANGES

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Andrew Gaff

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith

North Melbourne v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm AEST



LATE CHANGES



North Melbourne: Nil

Hawthorn: Max Ramsden (illness) replaced in selected side by Lloyd Meek

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Jack Ziebell

Hawthorn: Denver Grainger-Barras