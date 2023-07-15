Nick Watson, Harley Reid, Nate Caddy and Zane Duursma will be among the young stars on show at Ikon Park in the final game of the AFL Boys' Under-18 Championships

Nick Watson and Harley Reid in action during the 2023 AFL Boys' Under-18 Championships. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships will conclude on Sunday with when bitter rivals Vic Metro and Vic Country do battle at Ikon Park.

With the undefeated Allies already crowned the winners of this year's championships, bragging rights will be at stake on Sunday.

Vic Metro will be looking to finish strongly, with lively forwards Nick Watson, Nate Caddy and Logan Morris among the players to watch. Watson booted five goals in a half in Metro's big win over WA, while others to impress included Melbourne father-son prospect Kynan Brown and tall defender Ollie Murphy.

Vic Country's potential No.1 pick Harley Reid will be aiming for a big finish to his U18 Champs campaign, coming off the back of a quieter showing in a loss to the Allies at RSEA Park last weekend. Other to watch for include mid-forward Zane Duursma and on-baller George Stevens.

The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).

All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The undefeated Allies have already claimed this year's title.

Vic Metro was the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament in 2022 for the first time since 2017.

Vic Metro v Vic Country squads



VIC METRO

2 Tarkyn O’Leary

3 Nicholas Watson

6 Jagga Smith

7 Cameron Nyko

8 Kynan Brown

9 Nathan Philactides (vc)

10 Levi Ashcroft

13 Mahmoud Taha

15 Caleb Windsor

16 Archie Roberts (vc)

18 Harvey Johnston

20 Charlton Harrop

21 William Lorenz

22 Matthew Carroll

23 Brayden Laplanche

24 Nate Caddy

25 Logan Morris

27 William Brown (c)

28 Josh Smillie

31 Christian Mardini

32 Oliver Murphy

33 Jordan Croft

34 William Green

12 Murphy Reid (emg)

26 Luke Trainor (emg)

29 Riley Weatherill (emg)

VIC COUNTRY

1 Oliver Poole

4 Darcy Wilson

5 Harley Reid

6 Luamon Lual

7 Joel Freijah

8 Thomas Anastasopoulos

9 Zane Duursma

10 Kade De La Rue

11 Billy Wilson

12 Oskar Smartt

14 Kobe Shipp

15 Oscar Ryan

16 Harry Demattia

19 Angus Hastie

20 Finn O’Sullivan

21 Jacob Grant

22 Archer Reid

23 George Stevens

26 Cooper Hynes

28 Oscar Gawith

35 Wil Dawson

38 Noah Mraz

40 Lachlan Smith

Sam Lalor (emg)