THE AFL Under-18 Boys Championships will conclude on Sunday with when bitter rivals Vic Metro and Vic Country do battle at Ikon Park.
With the undefeated Allies already crowned the winners of this year's championships, bragging rights will be at stake on Sunday.
>> WATCH VIC METRO v VIC COUNTRY LIVE FROM 10.35am AEST IN THE PLAYER BELOW
Vic Metro will be looking to finish strongly, with lively forwards Nick Watson, Nate Caddy and Logan Morris among the players to watch. Watson booted five goals in a half in Metro's big win over WA, while others to impress included Melbourne father-son prospect Kynan Brown and tall defender Ollie Murphy.
Vic Country's potential No.1 pick Harley Reid will be aiming for a big finish to his U18 Champs campaign, coming off the back of a quieter showing in a loss to the Allies at RSEA Park last weekend. Other to watch for include mid-forward Zane Duursma and on-baller George Stevens.
The championships will be played throughout June and July between Vic Metro, Vic Country, South Australia, Western Australia and the Allies (comprised of players from the ACT, NSW, Northern Territory, Queensland and Tasmania).
All five teams will play each other once across the course of the U18 tournament, and the team with the best record from the round-robin tournament will be crowned the winner. The undefeated Allies have already claimed this year's title.
U18s LATEST All you need to know about the AFL Under-18 Championships
Vic Metro was the reigning titleholder, having won the tournament in 2022 for the first time since 2017.
Vic Metro v Vic Country squads
VIC METRO
2 Tarkyn O’Leary
3 Nicholas Watson
6 Jagga Smith
7 Cameron Nyko
8 Kynan Brown
9 Nathan Philactides (vc)
10 Levi Ashcroft
13 Mahmoud Taha
15 Caleb Windsor
16 Archie Roberts (vc)
18 Harvey Johnston
20 Charlton Harrop
21 William Lorenz
22 Matthew Carroll
23 Brayden Laplanche
24 Nate Caddy
25 Logan Morris
27 William Brown (c)
28 Josh Smillie
31 Christian Mardini
32 Oliver Murphy
33 Jordan Croft
34 William Green
12 Murphy Reid (emg)
26 Luke Trainor (emg)
29 Riley Weatherill (emg)
VIC COUNTRY
1 Oliver Poole
4 Darcy Wilson
5 Harley Reid
6 Luamon Lual
7 Joel Freijah
8 Thomas Anastasopoulos
9 Zane Duursma
10 Kade De La Rue
11 Billy Wilson
12 Oskar Smartt
14 Kobe Shipp
15 Oscar Ryan
16 Harry Demattia
19 Angus Hastie
20 Finn O’Sullivan
21 Jacob Grant
22 Archer Reid
23 George Stevens
26 Cooper Hynes
28 Oscar Gawith
35 Wil Dawson
38 Noah Mraz
40 Lachlan Smith
Sam Lalor (emg)