It wasn't convincing but Richmond makes it five wins from last six games to keep momentum going

Players celebrate a Marlion Pickett goal during the round 18 clash between West Coast and Richmond at Optus Stadium on July 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has kept itself in the very-crowded finals conversation after taking care of West Coast with a 14.14 (98) to 8.12 (60) win at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

An inability to finish in front of goal in the opening term by the Tigers, combined with a spirited second quarter from the Eagles kept the contest alive through the first half.

EAGLES v TIGERS Full match coverage and stats

However, four Richmond goals in as many minutes at the beginning of the third quarter stretched the difference to a more daunting 41 points which proved too much for West Coast to reel in.

It looked like another afternoon of carnage was in line for the Eagles during the first quarter with Jeremy McGovern tested for concussion, Oscar Allen appearing to have hurt a shoulder and Reuben Ginbey doing a hamstring, but it was only Ginbey who failed to come back on.

There may be some concerns for the Tigers with Dustin Martin likely to get attention from the MRO for an off-the-ball incident

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:30 Slick Shai bolts through to spark game alive Shai Bolton crumbs at pace and bounces through a cool curler

00:32 Baker puts icing on trademark Dusty class Liam Baker converts with precision after Dustin Martin's brilliant pass

00:39 Big Miller finds big sticks by matter of inches Ben Miller earns a major after his shot just clears Tom Barrass on the line

00:42 Tigers fire up through Taranto and Prestia long-range rippers Tim Taranto shrugs the tackle and goes bang before Dion Prestia drills it on the run

00:30 Long roves to perfection and threads a cracker Noah Long finishes superbly after a terrific clean crumb

00:38 Darling joins 500 club as stadium roars Jack Darling curls through a sublime snap to bring up his 500th career goal

00:33 Bolton launches skyward with this ripping pluck Shai Bolton leaps over the pack to take a stunning aerial grab

WEST COAST 1.1 2.5 6.8 8.12 (60)

RICHMOND 2.6 5.9 10.13 14.14 (98)

GOALS

West Coast: Allen 3, B.Williams, Darling, Maric, Long, Duggan

Richmond: Pickett 2, Bolton 2, Martin 2, Taranto, Soldo, Ross, Riewoldt, Prestia, Miller, Baker, McIntosh

BEST

West Coast: Kelly, Sheed, Gaff, Barrass, Allen, Witherden

Richmond: Rioli, Balta, Taranto, Soldo, Bolton, Martin

INJURIES

West Coast: Ginbey (hamstring)

Richmond: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

West Coast: Andrew Gaff (replaced Reuben Ginbey in the first quarter)

Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith (replaced Maurice Rioli Jnr in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 40,501 at Optus Stadium