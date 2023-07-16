RICHMOND has kept itself in the very-crowded finals conversation after taking care of West Coast with a 14.14 (98) to 8.12 (60) win at Optus Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
An inability to finish in front of goal in the opening term by the Tigers, combined with a spirited second quarter from the Eagles kept the contest alive through the first half.
However, four Richmond goals in as many minutes at the beginning of the third quarter stretched the difference to a more daunting 41 points which proved too much for West Coast to reel in.
It looked like another afternoon of carnage was in line for the Eagles during the first quarter with Jeremy McGovern tested for concussion, Oscar Allen appearing to have hurt a shoulder and Reuben Ginbey doing a hamstring, but it was only Ginbey who failed to come back on.
There may be some concerns for the Tigers with Dustin Martin likely to get attention from the MRO for an off-the-ball incident
More to come
WEST COAST 1.1 2.5 6.8 8.12 (60)
RICHMOND 2.6 5.9 10.13 14.14 (98)
GOALS
West Coast: Allen 3, B.Williams, Darling, Maric, Long, Duggan
Richmond: Pickett 2, Bolton 2, Martin 2, Taranto, Soldo, Ross, Riewoldt, Prestia, Miller, Baker, McIntosh
BEST
West Coast: Kelly, Sheed, Gaff, Barrass, Allen, Witherden
Richmond: Rioli, Balta, Taranto, Soldo, Bolton, Martin
INJURIES
West Coast: Ginbey (hamstring)
Richmond: Nil
SUBSTITUTES
West Coast: Andrew Gaff (replaced Reuben Ginbey in the first quarter)
Richmond: Hugo Ralphsmith (replaced Maurice Rioli Jnr in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 40,501 at Optus Stadium