AFTER some pretty smooth sailing on the team selection front for a number of weeks, last round's carnage reminded us we need to keep on our toes after many coaches were forced to eat their first donuts of the season.

Traditionally, donuts are an enjoyable treat but the Fantasy variety are bitter and make you want to vomit, hence we must avoid at all cost.

The late announcement of Tom Green's (MID, $863,000) hamstring injury and his removal from the side sent many coaches into a scramble, especially those who used their trades prior to the Bulldogs and Swans game on Thursday night. Unfortunately, 'Roy's Team Awesome Sauce' had the scoop but didn't receive that information until half-time of the game which was too late for the community to reverse and hold a trade. It was however, still first with the breaking story.

What a reminder from the big Demon Max Gawn (RUC, $779,000) that he is the best big man in the game. After taking the reins as sole ruck following the omission of his partner in crime, he absolutely dominated with a round-high 162 throwing a massive spanner in the works given we had all become very comfortable with Tim English (RUC, $971,000) and Rowan Marshall (RUC, $989,000) being the clear No.1 and No.2 ruckmen for the remaining six rounds. You couldn't do it … could you?

Apart from coaches who were stuck with Green and will be moving him this week, the rookies are dominating the early trades with Angus Sheldrick (FWD/MID, $516,000) going in for ankle surgery, Matthew Johnson's (MID, $547,000) BE creeping up to 62 and George Wardlaw (MID, $492,000) suffering an injury and red vest making up the next three on the list.

WARNING: Just a friendly reminder that taggers are creeping back into the game, just ask popular trade-in target last week James Sicily (DEF, $938,000) after he was held to a disappointing 65. Luckily they let him off his leash in the last to get to that.

MOST TRADED IN

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $779,000)

Jack Peris (FWD/MID, $223,000)

Touk Miller (MID, $830,000)

Cooper Harvey (FWD/MID, $263,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $833,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Tom Green (MID, $863,000)

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $516,000)

Matthew Johnson (MID, $547,000)

George Wardlaw (MID, $492,000)

Ben Hobbs (FWD/MID, $691,000)

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Tom Atkins (DEF/MID, $713,000) +$60,000

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $621,000) +$59,000

Rory Atkins (DEF/MID, $576,000) +$59,000

Max Gawn (RUC, $779,000) +$54,000

Gryan Miers (FWD, $679,000) +$51,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Hunter Clark (DEF/MID, $554,000) -$64,000

Steele Sidebottom (MID, $635,000) -$55,000

Jeremy Cameron (FWD, $577,000) -$50,000

Zak Butters (FWD/MID, $850,000) -$46,000

Billy Frampton (DEF/RUC, $439,000) -$46,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

Cooper Harvey (MID/FWD, $263,000) 0

Jack Peris (FWD/MID, $223,000) 1

Jake Melksham (FWD, $379,000) 4

Corey Wagner (DEF, $379,000) 4

Taj Woewodin (FWD/MID, $230,000) 9

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Tim Taranto (MID/FWD, $1.00M) 153

Tom Mitchell (MID, $857,000) 145

Zak Butter (FWD/MID, $850,000) 143

Zack Merrett (MID, $991,000) 135

Jack Macrae (FWD/MID, $854,000) 134

STOCKS UP

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $779,000): After being highly touted in the pre-season and starting with back-to-back 100s, it's been a disappointing year for the talented Roo who has been hampered by injury and consequent form issues. Fortunately, he looks to have put that behind him the last two weeks, recording his first triple-figure score since round two against the Cats in round 17 with 122 and backing it up on the weekend with a season-high 138. He has a BE of 52 and the Roos have a favourable draw for midfielders.

Max Gawn (RUC, $779,000): Big Max was back in his preferred role of sole ruck and it didn't take long for him to remind the competition who the best big man in the game is. He dominated throughout a season-high 92 per cent TOG, collecting 29 possessions, taking five marks, laying seven tackles, kicking a goal and tallying 39 hitouts for 162. There is now a genuine contender for the top-two ruck positions over the next six weeks and he is at a bargain price, as his BE of 48 suggests.

Touk Miller (MID, $830,000): The inspirational Sun looked ripe for the picking on the weekend, attending 14 CBAs while increasing his TOG from 69 per cent upon return in round 17 to a healthy 76 per cent. Given that number should continue to rise over the next couple of weeks, his stat line was very impressive with 25 possessions, eight marks and five tackles for 108. He still has a BE of 114 and a tough match-up against the Giants, but a player of his calibre that is down $142K on his starting price deserves consideration, even if another slight price drop is likely.

Touk Miller handballs under pressure from Rowan Marshall during the R18 match between Gold Coast and St Kilda at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Flanders (FWD/MID, $621,000): The 21-year-old looked right at home under his new coach, attending 11 CBAs and scoring a season-high 120 from 33 possessions, seven marks and three tackles. It makes him one of the bargains of the round given his genuine upside and increased responsibility in the team. With a BE of just 28, it's hard to see how this could go wrong.

Jack Steele (MID, $833,000): The Saints skipper is down $145K from his original asking price and it looks like the time is right to take advantage of such a bargain given he appears to be back in form following scores of 146 and 106 which also gives him three triple-figure returns in his last four games. He has laid 38 tackles in that time which is usually a good indication he is feelings healthy. On paper he has a fantastic draw ahead with instant reward coming against the Roos and Hawks.

STOCKS DOWN

Tom Green (MID, $863,000): The young Giants star has been a great selection this season, averaging 108 and increasing an impressive $111K on the season. He is still owned by over 25 per cent of the competition and given he will miss at least another two games with a hamstring injury, he needs to be traded.

Zak Butters (FWD/MID, $850,000): After turning his season up a notch in round eight where the hard-nosed midfielder went on an amazing streak of six straight hundreds at an average of 121, he has dropped off with just one triple-figure score in his next four. The worst of which was in his most recent where he was on track for 100 before sitting out the last quarter to finish on 68. It has been reported he was suffering groin tightness in the third quarter and hence the management but he is no guarantee to play this week.

Ben Hobbs (FWD/MID, $691,000): It's no secret that Darcy Parish's return to the side has hurt Hobbs. After playing some sensational footy which was being reflected by some impressive scoring, his TOG and output has dropped significantly the last three weeks, failing to hit 70 per cent TOG and recording scores of 73,70 and 63. He has a BE of 106 and needs to be moved on.

Ben Hobbs in action during the R17 match between Essendon and Adelaide at Marvel Stadium on July 9, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Kieren Briggs (RUC, $734,000): Big Briggsy is a favourite of mine and no doubt loved by his eight per cent of owners. He has been an absolute weapon, averaging 94 and increasing in price by $265,000 since his season debut in round 10. He has only produced one disappointing score in eight games and is coming off solid efforts of 95 and 86. The reason coaches are moving him on is it is $45K to Maximus … Pretty hard to refuse hey!

Ben Keays (FWD/MID, $798,000): The versatile Crow has been on a tear following a slow start to the season by his standards. After failing to record a triple-figure score until round 11, he went on to average 107 between then and round 17. In round 18, he scored just 70 from 17 possessions and a goal which was enough for a number of coaches to take their money and run. He attended plenty of CBAs and should bounce back towards the 90 mark this week, especially if Laird misses.

