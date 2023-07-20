The teams are in for the round 19 Friday night and Saturday games, with the squads in for Sunday

Patrick Cripps, Tom Jonas and Nik Cox. Pictures: AFL Photos

IN-FORM Carlton will be without two of its best midfielders to face West Coast, while skipper Tom Jonas has been dropped among six Port Adelaide changes for Saturday night's top-of-the-table clash with Collingwood.

In other round 19 team news, Essendon's forgotten top 10 draft pick Nik Cox is in to play his first game of the season, while Brisbane is missing Zac Bailey (calf) to face Geelong and Adelaide will be without Rory Laird (shoulder) for its match against Melbourne.

Maurice Rioi jnr is out of Richmond's squad altogether.

But the Blues top the news with reigning Brownlow medallist Patrick Cripps (cork) and Adam Cerra (hamstring) both ruled out, adding to the already absent Harry McKay (knee) to face the Eagles.

Ken Hinkley has bolstered his team with a host of quality inclusions to face the Magpies, with Jason Horne-Francis, Charlie Dixon and Trent McKenzie all back from injury and Willie Rioli returning after missing the loss against Carlton for personal reasons.

All the changes mean there's no room for captain Jonas, who played just one match after an extended stint in the SANFL before being dropped again.

Collingwood has regained leading goalkicker Brody Mihocek and ruckman Darcy Cameron, with Ash Johnson one of the omissions. Oleg Markov has been dropped to the sub role.

Cox comes back into Essendon's team for the first time since round seven, 2022, for Friday night's critical clash with the Western Bulldogs.

Brad Scott has lost patience with forward Sam Weideman, dropping him, while counterpart Luke Beveridge has the services of Bailey Smith among four changes after he missed last week's loss to Sydney through illness.

Bailey Smith is tackled by Tom Mitchell during the R17 match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

There's good and bad news for the Lions trying to rebound from a loss to Melbourne, regaining Josh Dunkley after two weeks on the sidelines with a calf problem, but losing dynamic Bailey to the same injury.

Richmond has dropped Rioli from its squad to face Hawthorn after the small forward was subbed out of last week's game and refused to speak to the coaching staff while on the interchange bench.

The youngster is not even an emergency, with mid-season recruit Matthew Coulthard to make his debut as the sub.

The Hawks have recalled Seamus Mitchell and elevated Denver Grainger-Barras into their 22, with Lloyd Meek dropped again.

In Saturday's other game, Sydney has regained Chad Warner (calf) and Jake Lloyd (concussion) for the trip west to face Fremantle, which has Caleb Serong back, but lost four players to injury. Ethan Stanley, taken in the mid-season draft, will make his debut as the Dockers' sub.

Jack Higgins is back from a knee injury to bolster a struggling St Kilda team, while Jack Billings has also been included in its 26-man squad to face North Melbourne on Sunday.

Melbourne has named Brodie Grundy in its extended squad to face Adelaide but the former Pie is set to play in the VFL, with Adam Tomlinson confirmed as the replacement for Harrison Petty (ribs).

Laird is a huge loss for the Crows, who have also decided to rest first-year gun Max Michalanney.

Nick Haynes is in Greater Western Sydney's 26-man squad to face Gold Coast in Canberra.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

Essendon v Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

ESSENDON

In: N.Cox, A.Phillips

Out: S.Weideman (omitted), J.Menzie (omitted), N.Hind (sub)

R18 sub: Nick Hind

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: J.Bruce, O.Baker, B.Smith, B.Khamis

Out: B.Williams (omitted), L.McNeil (illness), S.Darcy (quad), J.O'Donnell (concussion), R.Garcia (sub)

R18 sub: Riley Garcia

SATURDAY, JULY 22

Richmond v Hawthorn at the MCG, 1.45pm AEST

RICHMOND

In: R.Mansell

Out: M.Rioli (omitted), H.Ralphsmith (sub)

R18 sub: Hugo Ralphsmith

HAWTHORN

In: S.Mitchell

Out: F.Greene (knee), L.Meek (omitted)

R18 sub: Denver Grainger-Barras

Carlton v West Coast at Marvel Stadium, 2.10pm AEST

CARLTON

In: O.Hollands, L.Cowan, E.Curnow

Out: J.Boyd (suspension), P.Cripps (cork), H.McKay (knee), A.Cerra (hamstring)

R18 sub: Paddy Dow

WEST COAST

In: J.Petruccelle

Out: J.McGovern (concussion), R.Ginbey (hamstring)

R18 sub: Andrew Gaff

Brisbane v Geelong at the Gabba, 4.35pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: J.Dunkley, C.Ah Chee

Out: Z.Bailey (calf), J.Lyons (omitted), D.Robertson (sub)

R18 sub: Deven Robertson

GEELONG

In: None

Out: O.Mullin (sub)

R18 sub: Oisin Mullin

Fremantle v Sydney at Optus Stadium, 5.40pm AWST

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young, C.Serong, J.Corbett, M.Frederick

Out: B.Walker (knee), J.Aish (quad), S.Darcy (ankle), B.Banfield (knee), N.O'Driscoll (calf)

R18 sub: Nathan O'Driscoll

SYDNEY

In: J.Lloyd, Ch.Warner

Out: Co.Warner (omitted), R.Clarke (sub), L.Melican (hamstring)

R18 sub: Ryan Clarke

Port Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: T.McKenzie, W.Rioli, C.Dixon, J.Horne-Francis, F.Evans

Out: T.Jonas (omitted), J.Burgoyne (omitted), O.Lord (omitted), D.Williams (omitted), J.Mead (omitted), D.Byrne-Jones (concussion)

R18 sub: Ryan Burton

COLLINGWOOD

In: B.Mihocek, D.Cameron

Out: B.Frampton (omitted), O.Markov (omitted), A.Johnson (omitted)

R18 sub: Tom Mitchell

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Greater Western Sydney v Gold Coast at Manuka Oval, 1.10pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: F.Callaghan, N.Haynes, M.Flynn

Out: None

R18 sub: Josh Fahey

GOLD COAST

In: C.Burgess, J.Farrar, M.Rosas, J.Tsitas

Out: B.Fiorini (sub)

R18 sub: Brayden Fiorini

Melbourne v Adelaide at the MCG, 3.20pm AEST

MELBOURNE

In: A.Tomlinson, M.Hibberd, B.Laurie, B.Grundy, K.Chandler

Out: H.Petty (ribs), C.Spargo (omitted)

R18 sub: Joel Smith

ADELAIDE

In: B.Cook, H.Schoenberg, M.Crouch, L.Nankervis, P.Parnell, E.Himmelberg, J.Hately

Out: L.Sholl (omitted), J.Rachele (suspension), R.Laird (shoulder), M.Michalanney (managed)

R18 sub: Ned McHenry

St Kilda v North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium, 4.40pm AEST

ST KILDA

In: J.Bytel, J.Higgins, J.Billings, T.Campbell

Out: J.Peris (omitted)

R18 sub: Hunter Clark

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: H.Greenwood, T.Goldstein, D.Howe, C.Lazzaro, W.Phillips, R.Hansen Jr

Out: C.Zurhaar (ankle), G.Wardlaw (hamstring), C.Coleman-Jones (concussion)

R18 sub: Jack Ziebell