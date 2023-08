Join Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich for AFL Daily

Sean Darcy during Fremantle's clash with the Western Bulldogs in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Josh Gabelich join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- With Fyfe and Darcy done, Freo's effectively called its season and Damo's bemused

- How Sam Walsh's untimely injury will affect hot Blues

- Bailey Smith's revival, Connor Rozee's brilliance

- Unsung Pie 'one of the great stories' after new deal

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.