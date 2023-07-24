It's fixture trading season! Which players should we target?

George Hewett in action during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

IT'S the last week before default Fantasy finals and AFL Fantasy Classic teams are getting close to 'complete'. That is, full of players who can score a ton on their given day.

The aim of the game is to score the most points possible, right? Calvin thinks he's cracked the code with his Scale of Hardness. He's continued to crunch the numbers to predict which teams have easier match-ups based on positional scoring for the rest of the year.

Carlton is one of his favourites. The bargain play of George Hewett (MID, $464,000) looks to be a winner as the Blues have three out of the next four games against 'green' teams (the easiest to score against). He's also liking the look of bringing Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $960,000) back into his team as the Lions' run looks sweet.

A lot of Fantasy Classic coaches agree with Calvin as Dunkley is the second most traded in player already this week.

The Traders chat through their trades and take a look at what other coaches are doing with five rounds to go.

In this week's episode ...

2:40 - Despite Marcus Windhager's ton, Calvin gives James Sicily his +3.

7:00 - Unfortunately Roy didn't get instant reward for his trade this week with Zach Merrett only managing 88.

11:00 - The boys have called it, Harry Sheezel is the Cash Cow of the Year.

13:15 - Sam Walsh injured his hamstring which could open the door for further scores from George Hewett.

15:50 - Latest on Rory Laird.

18:40 - Coaches were saved from disaster with Rowan Marshall close to missing the last game of the round.

22:00 - Marcus Bontempelli has a small calf concern.

25:10 - Cal's Scale of Hardness has some key stats for the end of the year.

27:50 - Sam Docherty is a must-have with Carlton's draw.

33:20 - North Melbourne has a good run of games, making Luke Davies-Uniacke a good option again.

35:30 - Do we need a contingency plan for Rowan Marshall?

40:25 - Most traded players and The Traders' early moves.

47:00 - Luke Jackson v Sam Flanders.

51:50 - Can you still grab Max Gawn?

57:00 - Sam Docherty v Josh Dunkley v James Sicily.

59:15 - Can you consider Andrew Gaff?

