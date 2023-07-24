Young Lion can take solace from the career Christian Petracca has carved out after an early knee injury

Will Ashcroft is helped from the ground during the round 19 match between Brisbane and Geelong at The Gabba, July 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WILL Ashcroft does not have to look far for inspiration as he starts the long road back from his ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Ashcroft's stunning first season was cut short on Saturday night when he hobbled from the Gabba in the hands of Brisbane trainers, with the worst news possible confirmed the following day.

The 19-year-old is not the first high-end talent to suffer the cruel injury early in his career and can take heart at how one of the competition's best players bounced back from the same issue.

Melbourne's Christian Petracca is that good, and that established, that it's easy to forget he spent the first 12 months of his AFL career on the wrong side of the boundary line.

Melbourne's No.2 pick in the 2014 AFL Draft tore his ACL during his first pre-season and was not seen until round six, 2016.

A little rougher and less polished than Ashcroft at the same age, Petracca took some time to find his feet.

Speaking to AFL.com.au during his rehabilitation, the powerful midfielder admitted it was a difficult challenge so early in his career.

"On the day I did my knee, people texted me and said, "it's a good opportunity", and I was like, "no, it's bullshit," Petracca said.

So gutted for my boy @cpetracca7 ... He will be back! I have no doubt even better than he was. Get behind the kid. He's a star #PETRAC — Nathan Jones (@nathan2jones) February 16, 2015

"But it's so true, and I've learned how much you can push yourself and see the rewards at the end.

"I've handled it pretty well, but I just want to play. I'll take it one day at a time in the pre-season, and from there it will go quickly."

Since his debut, Petracca has missed just one of a possible 170 games, which includes a current unbroken streak of 124.

His resume includes a premiership, a Norm Smith Medal, three All-Australian jackets and a best and fairest.

It's not a difficult task for Ashcroft to pick the brain of Petracca – he's managed by the Demon's brother, Julian.

While Brisbane's father-son prodigy navigates his way through the major setback, the Lions have the immediate task of trying to fill the void left by the Rising Star favourite.

Playing all 18 games, Ashcroft has averaged 22 disposals, kicked eight goals, and been a regular fixture in the Lions' midfield rotation.

Chris Fagan has not overworked him though, putting him into less than 45 per cent of centre bounces, and giving him considerable minutes at half-forward and even on the wing.

From the team that defeated the Cats on Saturday, Zac Bailey (calf) was absent, and whether he comes back to play Gold Coast this week or Fremantle the next, will slot straight back in.

Brisbane could comfortably give Bailey (who has attended more than 20 per cent of centre bounces this season) and Cam Rayner more midfield minutes.

Callum Ah Chee came in for Bailey at the weekend and cannot be dropped after playing the best game of his career.

The Lions' other options to cover Ashcroft include recalling Deven Robertson as a hybrid midfielder/half-forward, or bringing Jarryd Lyons in as a specialist midfielder.

Ashcroft's injury is devastating, but as Petracca showed, it doesn't stop you from becoming one of the competition's best players, and Brisbane has the versatility to cover as September looms.