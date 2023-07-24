Good news for the Western Bulldogs as they prepare for a red-hot GWS outfit

Jason Johannisen at Western Bulldogs training, June 15, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs half-back Jason Johannisen is set to return against Greater Western Sydney this Saturday after recovering from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him since round 10.

Johannisen has missed the past eight games after suffering a high-grade hamstring strain with tendon damage the last time the Bulldogs played at Mars Stadium in mid-May.

The Norm Smith Medallist avoided surgery at the time and has undergone a rehabilitation program inside the Whitten Oval across the past two months.

But after ticking off some crucial steps in his program over the past fortnight, Johannisen will face the Giants in Ballarat on Saturday if he completes main training this week.

Draftee Harvey Gallagher was building towards a debut after collecting 29 disposals and kicking two goals against Sydney in round 17 of the VFL, but has now been diagnosed with glandular fever that could put a line through the rest of his first season in the AFL.

The former Bendigo Pioneers captain arrived at the Whitten Oval via pick 39 in last November’s NAB AFL Draft and quickly turned heads over the pre-season, but then ran into some soft tissue issues late in the summer, before a broken hand in the VFL.

Off-season signing Liam Jones is still at least another week away from returning from a badly broken forearm he suffered against North Melbourne in round 14.

The 31-year-old was initially in danger of missing the rest of the home and away season but has only been out for a month and could end up missing just five games around the mid-season bye if things continue to progress the way they are.

Luke Beveridge will have some interesting decisions to make at selection this week with James O'Donnell expected to exit concussion protocols ahead of the trip to play the second of two scheduled games at Ballarat this year. Lachie McNeill is set to miss a second game due to the concussion he suffered against the Swans.

Footscray smashed the Northern Bullants by 157 points and held the standalone VFL side goalless at Preston City Oval, where Toby McLean (34 disposals and 3.3), Riley Garcia (29 disposals and two goals), Rory Lobb (5.3 from 21 disposals and 10 marks) and Jordon Sweet (50 hitouts, 23 disposals and two goals) all starred.

After narrow back-to-back losses to Sydney and Collingwood, the Dogs climbed to fifth on the ladder by beating top-eight contenders Essendon at Marvel Stadium last Friday night.

Now the Dogs will face an in-form Giants outfit that has won six games in a row – the first time they’ve done that since 2016 – to surge up to seventh on the ladder.