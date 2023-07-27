Calvin takes you through everything you need to know in round 20

TEAMS have dropped and for those who have held Rory Laird (MID, $933,000), pat yourself on the back because the champion has returned.

Laird missed last week with a shoulder injury but is back and ready to take on Port Adelaide on Saturday night.

With the smell of Fantasy Finals in the air, it's more important than ever to have your trades ready to fire and your Draft team set for the round ahead.

Roy's best buys

How will you use your two trades this week? Here are Roy's best buys for the round ahead.

Max Gawn (RUC, $829,000) – As a solo ruck, Max Gawn is elite. Prior to be becoming Melbourne's No.1 ruckman in round 18, Gawn was averaging 83. After scores of 115 and 162, Gawn will come home stronger than ever and should be seriously considered.

Luke Davies-Uniacke (MID, $818,000) – He did it again … and should score another 100-plus when he plays the Eagles on Sunday afternoon. LDU has now averaged 121 in his last three games and is a great under-priced premium with an awesome draw to come.

Luke Davies-Uniacke in action during the match between St Kilda and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $681,000) – Last week, Flanders attended more centre-bounces than Rowell, Miller and Anderson and this role change has seen him hit scores of 110 and 130 over the last two weeks. He has a break-even of 38 and a great buy.

George Hewett (MID, $464,000) – "Super-Hewy" has always been favourite of mine who is coming off 31 disposals and 91 points. Even though he didn't take a mark and only laid two tackles, he is back in the Carlton midfield and capable of averaging 90+ for the remainder of the year.

Live teams show

The Traders are back live and cover all the important ins and outs as teams are announced. They break down the popular trades, discuss captains and answer all your burning questions. Watch the Live Teams Show every Thursday night on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App and ask your questions in the comments.

Most traded in

Luke Nankervis (MID/FWD, $230,000)

Josh Dunkley (MID/FWD, $960,000)

George Hewett (MID, $464,000)

Sam Flanders (MID/FWD, $681,000)

Jack Steele (MID, $878,000)

George Hewett in action during Carlton's clash against West Coast in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Yes… Luke Nankervis (MID/FWD, $230,000) has been named. Nankervis was a late in last week for the Crows and looked good for 67. Another cheap downgrade option to consider is Dante Visentini (RUC/FWD, $200,000) who has replaced Scott Lycett for the Showdown. His RUC/FWD flexibility is an added bonus.

Jack Steele (MID, $878,000) remains a hot target for the third week in a row and over that time he hasn't put a foot wrong scoring 133, 106 and 146. He is still under-priced and capable of finishing the season averaging over 110.

Most traded out

Will Ashcroft (MID, $722,000)

Matthew Johnson (MID, $520,000)

Ben Keays (MID/FWD, $784,000)

Sam Walsh (MID, $729,000)

Angus Sheldrick (MID/FWD, $516,000)

Ben Keays runs with the ball during Adelaide's clash against Essendon in round 17, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

It was devastating to hear during the week that Will Ashcroft's (MID, $722,000) knee injury was in fact a season-ending ACL. Ashcroft has been a standout rookie this season and the Fantasy community wishes Will a speedy recovery and all the best moving forward.

Ben Keays (MID/FWD, $784,000) also finds himself as one of the most traded out players after averaging 81 over the last three weeks. Keays caught fire over a five-week streak that saw him average 110 … but that run now appears to be over.

Calvin's best captains

In AFL Fantasy, your captain's score, doubles for that week. Here are Calvin's top five picks for you to consider.

No.1 – Marcus Bontempelli v GWS Giants @ Mars Stadium, SAT 1:45pm AEST

Bontempelli has averaged 128 in his last three games and has now scored 115-plus in eight of his last 11 games. On Saturday, he returns to Mars Stadium where funny things can happen. Just like in round 10, when the Bulldogs played the Crows. On that day we saw eight players score over 110 with eight players finding the ball 30-plus times.

No.2 – Tim English v GWS Giants @ Mars Stadium, SAT 1:45pm AEST

English scored 121 at Mars Stadium earlier this year and even had 151 against the Giants in round eight. On that occasion, he was up against Matt Flynn … but on Saturday he will battle a much tougher Kieren Briggs. English is coming off scores of 98, 140 and 94 and with his ceiling, he is always a worthy VC option.

No.3 – James Sicily v St Kilda @ Marvel Stadium, SUN 1:10pm AEST

Ever heard of these sayings … Fortune favours the brave? Or, got to risk it to get the biscuit? Sicily this week is the definition of "high risk, high reward." Coming off 121, Sicily meets a team he scored 165 against in round 11. As we know, the Saints give up plenty of points to defenders, but will they do it again?

No.4 – Sam Docherty v Collingwood @ the MCG, FRI 7:50pm AEST

We all love Docherty playing through the midfield and last week he attended 58 per cent of Carlton's centre-bounces for his second-best score of the season with 130. Docherty scored 124 against the Magpies in round 10 and will be great again.

Sam Docherty in action during the match between Carlton and West Coast at Marvel Stadium in round 19, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

No.5 – Zach Merrett v Sydney @ Marvel Stadium, SAT 7:25pm AEST

Can you make someone a captain who is coming off scores of 88 and 80? I'm saying "YES!" Even though the Sydney Swans are traditionally tough to score against, it hasn't bothered Merrett in the past when he has played them with scores of 128, 51, 142, 115 and 135.

