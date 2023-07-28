Mid-season draft pick-up Brandon Ryan will make his debut for Hawthorn on Sunday

Brandon Ryan takes a mark during the VFL R15 match between Box Hill and Port Melbourne at Box Hill City Oval on July 1, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

MATURE-AGE recruit Brandon Ryan will complete a remarkable rise from local footy to the AFL when he makes his debut for Hawthorn on Sunday.

The 25-year-old has forced the hand of the match committee inside Waverley Park, less than two months after he was selected with pick No.12 in the Mid-Season Rookie Draft.

Ryan, who is listed at 200cm and 91 kilograms, will partner star spearhead Mitch Lewis in attack against St Kilda at Marvel Stadium, after five appearances for Box Hill in the VFL.

This time last year, the Barwon Heads product was playing for Maribyrnong Park in the Essendon District Football League in Melbourne's western suburbs, a long way from the radar of AFL clubs.

It wasn't until former Fremantle and Collingwood forward Brodie Holland invited him to train with the Northern Bullants over the summer that Ryan decided to have one last crack at VFL level.

Ryan spent two years on North Melbourne's VFL list without playing a game and went down to Carlton's VFL program briefly, but the key forward had never played a game at that level until the opening round of this season when he kicked three goals against Richmond at Punt Road.

By the time he kicked five goals against Sydney a month later, Ryan had club recruiters on the phone to his manager, Tim Hazell from Vivid Sports, wanting to know more.

Seven years after his cousin – Fremantle star defender Luke Ryan – rose from Maribyrnong Park to Coburg to the AFL at 20, Ryan now gets his shot at AFL level after being forced to take the long route to the top.

Hawthorn will make at least three changes against the Saints with Ned Reeves suspended due to a dangerous tackle, Karl Amon ruled out with a knee injury and Denver Grainger-Barras dropped.