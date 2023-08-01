The Suns gave Ben King a simple job to get their spearhead back into form

Ben King celebrates a goal during the round 20 clash between Gold Coast and Brisbane at Heritage Bank Stadium on July 29, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

BEN KING had a simple plan to regain his form against Brisbane on Saturday – stop Harris Andrews.

King had not kicked a goal in his previous four matches for Gold Coast, but rather than worry about himself in the pursuit of recapturing his form, the young forward put his focus into the Lions' co-captain.

The plan was simple enough. The execution was phenomenal.

Andrews, in the midst of a brilliant 2023 and in line for a third All-Australian jacket, had little influence, failing to register a single intercept mark.

And King's reward? An equal career-high five goals, a return to his best form, and a huge say in Gold Coast snapping a nine-game QClash losing streak with a runaway 41-point triumph.

"I had a fair inkling I'd get (Jack) Payne and then Harris would go to Levi (Casboult)," King told AFL.com.au.

"My plan was to go to Harris and be accountable for him. He's such a damaging player when he's up and running.

"I was just trying to stop him from intercept marking and make sure every ball he was flying for I was right there with him.

"Then I was going to try and challenge him going back the other way.

"That was my plan and pretty much all I was focusing on coming in."

Ben King kicks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

King said kicking two goals inside the first 15 minutes was a relief and allowed him to relax and continue pursuing his role.

Both goals came following Brisbane turnovers in the middle of the ground, allowing King to use his speed and find space in behind the high-pressing Lions defence.

The 23-year-old flew strongly into big packs, hauling in six marks and nullifying Andrews and Payne when he couldn't get both hands to the ball.

"I quite enjoyed having that role," he said.

"I felt like it gave me a real focal point to start the game, that regardless of how many goals I kicked or how many times I touched the ball, that if I can be in the contest with Harris and stop him from marking, I will have played my role for the team."

Ben King marks the ball during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

King said the support of interim coach Steven King and his forward line mentor Brad Miller in the lead up to the game after his lean month could not be underestimated.

"They kept reassuring me that if I stick to my routine and keep working hard that it would turn eventually," he said.

"They just backed me in to get my Monday to Friday right and have a good crack on the weekend.

"I just had to have faith that what I've been doing is going to work despite having a month that wasn't that flash."

Ben King and Nick Holman celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Brisbane in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

King now has 38 goals from 19 matches in his first season following a ruptured ACL.

He said beating the Lions had given the Suns huge belief entering the final four rounds of the season.

"I know a lot of boys are in the same boat as me that we've never beaten Brisbane in our time in the AFL. It was really special," he said.

"It breaks through a ceiling for us.

"We've set the bar now. We have to play at that level for the rest of the year."