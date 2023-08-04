Follow all the action from Friday night's blockbuster between the Western Bulldogs and Richmond

Dylan Grimes leads Richmond out onto the field ahead of round 12, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

RICHMOND co-captain Dylan Grimes is a late withdrawal from tonight's pivotal clash against the Western Bulldogs due to a neck injury.

Already missing triple premiership stars Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin (both managed), the loss of Grimes is another setback for a Tigers side who will move into the top eight and ahead of the Bulldogs with a win at Marvel Stadium.

Sam Banks comes into the side to replace Grimes, while Rhyan Mansell is the sub.

Arthur Jones is the sub for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers have regained Grimes' co-captain Toby Nankervis from suspension as well as best and fairest winner Jayden Short. The club did not provide specifics on Cotchin and Martin, saying only that both players were sore and are expected to play next week.

The Bulldogs have welcomed back Liam Jones and Ed Richards from injury, while James O'Donnell has been recalled.

Both teams were on the wrong side of the ledger last week, with the Bulldogs going down to Greater Western Sydney and Richmond handed a loss by Melbourne.

The eighth-placed Bulldogs (10-9) are clinging to a finals spot after dropping three of their past four games.

Richmond (9-1-9) had won three on the trot before going down to Melbourne last week, and sit half-a-game behind the Bulldogs in 10th spot.

Richmond is without superstar Dustin Martin (soreness) and premiership captain Trent Cotchin (managed) for the huge clash, but is bolstered by the return of skipper Toby Nankervis and Jayden Short.

Ben Miller has been omitted from the Tigers' side.

Liam Jones (arm) makes a timely return to the Bulldogs' side, as does James O'Donnell and Ed Richards, however Josh Bruce, Alex Keath and Ryan Gardner will all miss through injury.

Western Bulldogs v Richmond at Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm AEST

LATE CHANGES

Western Bulldogs: Nil

Richmond: Dylan Grimes replaced in selected side by Sam Banks

SUBSTITUTES

Western Bulldogs: Arthur Jones

Richmond: Rhyan Mansell