Reuben Ginbey with West Coast coach Adam Simpson during the 2022 NAB AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 28, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast is planning to use "four or five" selections at this year's national draft to kickstart its ongoing list rebuild, as the club seeks a much-needed injection of youth after a disappointing 18 months.

Speaking on AFL.com.au's trade and draft show Gettable earlier this week, Eagles list manager Rohan O'Brien said the club's focus remained on regenerating its list through the draft after two years of investing in early picks.

The club used a first-round selection to snare Campbell Chesser with pick No.14 in 2021, then split its No.2 pick to recruit West Australian pair Reuben Ginbey (pick No.9) and Elijah Hewett (pick No.14) last November.

After a continuation of the club's poor on-field form this season – with West Coast winning just four of its last 45 games – the club will continue to prioritise building its list predominantly through the draft.

"There's a lot of work to be done on the list and it is in transition," O'Brien said.

"We did start this process back in 2021 when we went to the draft and the boys we selected that year have all played a bit of footy, albeit maybe not in the circumstances we'd like. But that was the first year we were planning around the transition.

"We went again last year and we'll do the same again this year. We think we'll go back to the draft. We've got five picks in the first three rounds. The plan is to protect those, particularly the early ones, as much as we can. We'll do that again."

West Coast currently holds picks No.1, 19, 36, 38 and 55 at this year's draft – three of its own selections, in addition to multiple future picks from Port Adelaide – to continue its list rebuild.

According to O'Brien, the talent at the top of this year's draft pool – a group led by likely No.1 pick Harley Reid – is exciting, and will help the Eagles as they look to take another step in their development.

"I think it's really good," O'Brien said.

Harley Reid in action during the U18 Championships clash between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Ikon Park on June 16, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"Every year we're saying that the top-end of the talent pool offers a fair bit and that's no different this year. I think the mid-part of the draft, we're all still working out a little bit. But, again, there's enough talent there that I think it's going to work out OK."

West Coast has complemented its draft recruits with the free agency addition of former Melbourne defender Jayden Hunt and a trade for ex-Carlton midfielder Sam Petrevski-Seton over the past two seasons.

However, given the position of the club's playing group and its continued focus on rebuilding through the draft, O'Brien said he didn't expect to be adding many ready-made recruits through trade or free agency later this year.

"Not overly busy," O'Brien said.

"We're open to things that come up. We've got a clear plan about going to the draft and rejuvenating the list with youth. If we're going to consider anything, it would be more likely to be younger players that fit into that overall plan.

"Sometimes, those opportunities come up late in the year. So, there's potential to do some things but we're not sitting back and thinking that we're going to be major players in it this year."