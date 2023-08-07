Nick Daicos won't play again in the home and away season, so can he hang on to his Brownlow lead?

Nick Daicos is seen during round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD star Nick Daicos could need to hold on for five consecutive matches without a vote to claim this year's Brownlow Medal, following the devastating news of his knee injury over the weekend.

According to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor, Daicos currently holds a three-vote lead over Richmond's Tim Taranto and a six-vote buffer over Western Bulldogs captain Marcus Bontempelli with just three matches remaining.

BROWNLOW PREDICTOR Who's leading the race?

Daicos hasn't been predicted to poll since claiming three votes against Fremantle back in round 18, and won't poll again this year after it was confirmed that a hairline fracture to his right knee would keep him sidelined for at least six weeks.

It means that Daicos will finish the Brownlow Predictor on 30 votes with Taranto (27 votes), Brisbane captain Lachie Neale (26 votes) and Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson (25 votes) close behind.

Bontempelli, who is widely viewed alongside Daicos as one of this year's Brownlow Medal favourites, is currently predicted to be on 24 votes while Port Adelaide youngster Zak Butters and Melbourne gun Christian Petracca (23 votes each) are also in the running.

Brownlow predictor

30 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

27 - Tim Taranto (Richmond)

26 - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)

25 - Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

24 - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

23 - Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

23 - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

Sportsbet odds

$2.25 - Marcus Bontempelli (Western Bulldogs)

$2.75 - Christian Petracca (Melbourne)

$6 - Nick Daicos (Collingwood)

$21 - Jordan Dawson (Adelaide)

$21 - Tim Taranto (Richmond)

$21 - Zak Butters (Port Adelaide)

$26 - Lachie Neale (Brisbane)