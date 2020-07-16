Injury News

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Nakia Cockatoo Wrist Season Nathan Kreuger Knee Season Jack Steven Hamstring Test Updated: Wednesday, October 21

Early prognosis

Although it is highly unlikely he will be considered for a return, Steven is working towards full fitness after straining his hamstring during a practice match on October 3. Apart from that, the Cats have a full complement to pick from for Saturday night's decider. Tom Hawkins missed training on Tuesday as a precaution with illness but isn't expected to be in any doubt. - Mitch Cleary

PLAYER INJURY ESTIMATED RETURN Callum Coleman-Jones Suspension Five matches Noah Cumberland ACL Season Jack Higgins Calf Test Bigoa Nyuon Shoulder Season Ivan Soldo Knee Season Sydney Stack Suspension Five matches Updated: Wednesday, October 21

Early prognosis

No additions to Richmond's injury list this week, with the club having had a settled best-available 22 for a few weeks now. Soldo or Coleman-Jones would have been handy as an additional ruck against Geelong, but the Tigers are employing a work-around with key back David Astbury. - Sarah Black

*Placed on the club's long-term injury list