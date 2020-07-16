Injury News

|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Nakia Cockatoo
|Wrist
|Season
|Nathan Kreuger
|Knee
|Season
|Jack Steven
|Hamstring
|Test
|Updated: Wednesday, October 21
Early prognosis
Although it is highly unlikely he will be considered for a return, Steven is working towards full fitness after straining his hamstring during a practice match on October 3. Apart from that, the Cats have a full complement to pick from for Saturday night's decider. Tom Hawkins missed training on Tuesday as a precaution with illness but isn't expected to be in any doubt. - Mitch Cleary
|PLAYER
|INJURY
|ESTIMATED RETURN
|Callum Coleman-Jones
|Suspension
|Five matches
|Noah Cumberland
|ACL
|Season
|Jack Higgins
|Calf
|Test
|Bigoa Nyuon
|Shoulder
|Season
|Ivan Soldo
|Knee
|Season
|Sydney Stack
|Suspension
|Five matches
|Updated: Wednesday, October 21
Early prognosis
No additions to Richmond's injury list this week, with the club having had a settled best-available 22 for a few weeks now. Soldo or Coleman-Jones would have been handy as an additional ruck against Geelong, but the Tigers are employing a work-around with key back David Astbury. - Sarah Black
*Placed on the club's long-term injury list