The Swans have provided an update on the three injuries they suffered against the Lions on Sunday

Tom Papley is helped off the field by a trainer during round 19, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY could be without Tom Papley for the rest of the home and away season after confirmation the small forward's ankle injury is likely to sideline him for up to six weeks.

Papley suffered the injury during the Swans' third loss in four games, a thrilling two-point defeat to Brisbane on Sunday.

The Swans said on Monday that Papley sustained a medial ankle ligament injury that would keep him out for 4-6 weeks.

Fellow forward Will Hayward sprained his ankle against the Lions and is a test to face the Western Bulldogs on Sunday.

The Swans' medical staff will assess Dane Rampe on Tuesday, with the defender having experienced calf tightness against the Lions.

Injuries have hit the Swans in recent weeks, with Justin McInerney (knee) and James Rowbottom (cheekbone) sidelined, while captain Callum Mills missed the Lions clash due to soreness.

Learn More 07:00

Despite a slight dip in form, Sydney is 14-4 and two wins clear atop the ladder with five games left in the home and away season.

After hosting the Bulldogs, the Swans face Port Adelaide, Collingwood, Essendon and Adelaide.