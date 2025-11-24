All the action from the W Awards, celebrating the best and brightest from the 2025 NAB AFLW Season

Ash Riddell celebrates winning the AFLW Best and Fairest on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFTER a thrilling count, North Melbourne star Ash Riddell was a deserved winner of the Best and Fairest award on Monday night.

While the Roos gun was crowned the competition's best and fairest, Sydney young gun Zippy Fish was named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star, and the All-Australian team was announced.

Fish's Swans teammate Montana Ham won the NAB AFLW Goal of the Year and Tiger Sarah Hosking was rewarded for her courageous mark, claiming the Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year.

Recap all the action using the links below.

THE 2025 W AWARD WINNERS

2025 AFLW All-Australian team

Telstra AFLW Rising Star

Goal of the Year and Mark of the Year

2025 leading goalkicker

AFLW Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award

2025 AFLW Umpiring Rising Star

AFLW Best and Fairest