AFTER a thrilling count, North Melbourne star Ash Riddell was a deserved winner of the Best and Fairest award on Monday night.
While the Roos gun was crowned the competition's best and fairest, Sydney young gun Zippy Fish was named the Telstra AFLW Rising Star, and the All-Australian team was announced.
Fish's Swans teammate Montana Ham won the NAB AFLW Goal of the Year and Tiger Sarah Hosking was rewarded for her courageous mark, claiming the Medibank AFLW Mark of the Year.
Recap all the action using the links below.
THE 2025 W AWARD WINNERS
2025 AFLW All-Australian team
Telstra AFLW Rising Star
Goal of the Year and Mark of the Year
2025 leading goalkicker
AFLW Jim Stynes Community Leadership Award
2025 AFLW Umpiring Rising Star
AFLW Best and Fairest