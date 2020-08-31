How to buy finals tickets (Weeks 1-3)
The date and time for each on-sale will vary depending on the match and will be communicated following the confirmation of match details at the completion of the previous week's games. All up-to-date finals ticketing information and links to buy tickets for all matches will be available at afl.com.au/finals once available.
The 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held at The Gabba on Saturday 24 October. The official start time will be 6:30pm AEST / 7:30pm AEDT.
|Venue
|Ticket Agent
|Website
|Adelaide Oval
|Ticketek
|ticketek.com.au
|Optus Stadium
|Ticketmaster
|ticketmaster.com.au
|The Gabba
|Ticketmaster
|ticketmaster.com.au
|Metricon Stadium
|Ticketek
|ticketek.com.au