How to buy finals tickets (Weeks 1-3)

The date and time for each on-sale will vary depending on the match and will be communicated following the confirmation of match details at the completion of the previous week's games. All up-to-date finals ticketing information and links to buy tickets for all matches will be available at afl.com.au/finals once available.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held at The Gabba on Saturday 24 October. The official start time will be 6:30pm AEST / 7:30pm AEDT.