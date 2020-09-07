Finals Tickets On-Sale Dates

Sale dates for finals will continue to be staggered after a successful trial in 2019 to prioritise the customer experience when purchasing finals tickets which are often high demand. On-sales have been scheduled in line with the finals fixture schedule.

WEEK 1: September 25 - October 3

Thursday Night Final - Friday, September 25

Friday Night Final - Monday, September 28

Saturday Finals - Tuesday, September 29

WEEK 2: October 5-10

Friday Night Final - Monday, October 5

Saturday Final - Tuesday, October 6

WEEK 3: October 12 - 17

Friday Night Final - Monday, October 12

Saturday Final - Tuesday, October 13

The Week One finals fixtures for of the 2020 Toyota AFL Finals Series will be released following the conclusion of round 18.

The date and time for each on-sale will vary depending on the match and will be communicated following the confirmation of match details at the completion of the previous week's games. All up-to-date finals ticketing information and links to buy tickets for all matches will be available at afl.com.au/finals once available.

The 2020 Toyota AFL Grand Final will be held at The Gabba on Saturday 24 October. The official start time will be 6:30pm AEST / 7:30pm AEDT.