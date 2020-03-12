Sunday 7 April: GC Suns v GWS Giants – Mt Barker

After your match enjoy the free festival hubs including Gather in the Hills, Norwood Food & Wine Festival or Macca’s Footy Festival in Elder Park to join the festival of footy.

Gather Round ticket holders can access the free shuttle service, the service will run frequently from Summit Sport and Recreation Park to the City.

Sunday 7 April: Collingwood v Hawthorn – Adelaide Oval

Gather Round ticket holders can access the free shuttle service from Norwood Food & Wine Festival to the Maccas Footy Festival in Elder Park ahead of the Collingwood v Hawthorn game at Adelaide Oval on Sunday 7 April. The shuttle service will run frequently between 12pm to 5pm.

Bus shuttle services will operate up to one hour after the match, departing from a dedicated bus stop on Osmond Tce (West side of Osmond Tce, North side of The Parade).

The Norwood Food & Wine Festival returns for the first time since 2012 with a fresh, vibrant ‘festival of footy’ atmosphere. The reimagined festival is free to enter, with AFL games broadcast on big screens along The Parade and within venues.

The precinct’s bars, cafes and restaurants will be joined by some of the state’s best wine, beer and spirit producers for an afternoon of festivities in true South Australian style.

More info:

https://southaustralia.com/whats-on/afl-gather-round/norwood-food-and-wine-festival