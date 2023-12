Gather Round Ticket Prices

There are a wide variety of ticketing options for Gather Round in 2024. For further details, seating maps and terms & conditions, please refer to the ticketing partner at point of sale.

Ticketek transaction fees may apply

Adelaide Oval | Multi-Day Passes

Refer to ADELAIDE OVAL MULTI-DAY PASSES for details of the ticket options

Access Members 4 Days Adult Concession Junior Family 4 Days Adult Concession Junior Cat 1 $195 $150 $90 $390 Cat 1 $160 $130 $80 Cat 2 $150 $105 $60 $300 Cat 2 $115 $85 $50 Cat 3 $105 $60 $30 $210 Cat 3 $70 $40 $20 The Hill $88 $50 $25 $175 The Hill $88 $50 $25 3 Days Adult Concession Junior Family 3 Days Adult Concession Junior Cat 1 $163 $125 $75 $325 Cat 1 $125 $105 $65 Cat 2 $125 $88 $50 $250 Cat 2 $90 $65 $40 Cat 3 $88 $50 $25 $175 Cat 3 $50 $30 $15 The Hill $88 $50 $25 $175 The Hill $88 $50 $25 2 Days Adult Concession Junior Family 2 Days Adult Concession Junior Cat 1 $98 $75 $45 $195 Cat 1 $65 $55 $35 Cat 2 $75 $55 $30 $150 Cat 2 $40 $35 $20 Cat 3 $55 $30 $15 $105 Cat 3 $20 $10 $5 The Hill $88 $50 $25 $175 The Hill $88 $50 $25

Adelaide Oval | Single Day tickets

Access Members 4 Days Adult Concession Junior Family 4 Days Adult Concession Junior Cat 1 $195 $150 $90 $390 Cat 1 $160 $130 $80 Cat 2 $150 $105 $60 $300 Cat 2 $115 $85 $50 Cat 3 $105 $60 $30 $210 Cat 3 $70 $40 $20 The Hill $88 $50 $25 $175 The Hill $88 $50 $25

* Only available for Saturday double-header

Norwood Oval | Single Day tickets

General Public Access Members Ticket Category Adult Concession Junior Family Ticket Category Adult Concession Junior General Admission $35 $20 $10 $70 General Admission FREE FREE FREE

Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker | Single Day tickets