Gather Round Ticketing Options

Adelaide Oval

Reserved seating will be available for all matches, across all levels.

The Hill provides general admission access to standing room.

For the double-header on Saturday, general admission will also be available on Level 1 at the Southern and Northern Goals

For all games at Adelaide Oval, there’s also the option for over 18’s to book into The Collective …

Norwood Oval

All tickets are general admission and provide access to standing room via Gate 1. Limited seating is available in the Southern stand which can be accessed on a first-in basis.

Chairs are not permitted to be brought into the venue.

Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker

Two ticket options will be available.

Grandstand (unreserved) - there are seven temporary grandstands which can be accessed on a first-in basis.

