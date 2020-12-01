Gather Round Ticketing Options

Adelaide Oval 

Reserved seating will be available for all matches, across all levels. 

The Hill provides general admission access to standing room. 

For the double-header on Saturday, general admission will also be available on Level 1 at the Southern and Northern Goals 

For all games at Adelaide Oval, there’s also the option for over 18’s to book into The Collective … 

Norwood Oval  

All tickets are general admission and provide access to standing room via Gate 1. Limited seating is available in the Southern stand which can be accessed on a first-in basis.  

Chairs are not permitted to be brought into the venue.   

Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker 

Two ticket options will be available. 

      • Grandstand (unreserved) - there are seven temporary grandstands which can be accessed on a first-in basis. 
      • General Admission – access to standing room on a grassed viewing area. Chairs are not permitted to be brought into the venue.  