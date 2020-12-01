Gather Round Ticketing Options
Adelaide Oval
Reserved seating will be available for all matches, across all levels.
The Hill provides general admission access to standing room.
For the double-header on Saturday, general admission will also be available on Level 1 at the Southern and Northern Goals
For all games at Adelaide Oval, there’s also the option for over 18’s to book into The Collective …
Norwood Oval
All tickets are general admission and provide access to standing room via Gate 1. Limited seating is available in the Southern stand which can be accessed on a first-in basis.
Chairs are not permitted to be brought into the venue.
Adelaide Hills, Mt Barker
Two ticket options will be available.
- Grandstand (unreserved) - there are seven temporary grandstands which can be accessed on a first-in basis.
- General Admission – access to standing room on a grassed viewing area. Chairs are not permitted to be brought into the venue.
