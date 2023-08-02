AFL and BHP extend their commitment to changing the game
The AFL and BHP are pleased to announce their game changing AFLW partnership will be extended for a further three years until the end of 2025
In the spirit of reconciliation the AFL acknowledges the Traditional Custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. We pay our respect to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.
