Aliir Aliir leaves the field during Port Adelaide's loss to Adelaide in round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Sarah Olle join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- All the latest on the AFL's concussion front: Hawk retires, Port penalty up in the air, Tayla Harris' boxing career

- A salute to retiring Eagles flag skipper Shannon Hurn

- 'There's never a good hamstring': Why the Cats should be worried

- Can Clarko spark some life into Roos upon his return?

- Chloe Molloy to lead Swans' AFLW side: 'She's going to be their pin-up girl'

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or Google.