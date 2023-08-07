Jack Henry may not play again this season after scans revealed a serious ligament injury to his foot

Jack Henry during Geelong's clash with Brisbane in round 19, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG premiership defender Jack Henry is unlikely to play again in 2023 after suffering another foot injury in Saturday night's win over Port Adelaide at GMHBA Stadium.

The 24-year-old was subbed out of the game after his foot was stood on and subsequent scans have revealed a Lisfranc ligament injury.

The Cats medical team is now working through the next course of action to determine how long Henry will be sidelined for and whether surgery is required.

Henry has endured a challenging run with foot-related injuries, although this is the opposite foot that has caused him issues in the past.

The Geelong Falcons product missed the first nine rounds of the season after undergoing surgery on his foot at the end of February after landing awkwardly in a practice match against Hawthorn at GMHBA Stadium.

Henry also had surgery at the start of 2022 to fix a bone stress issue in his foot and had a rod inserted, interrupting his pre-season.

The former rookie recovered in time to face Essendon in the season opener and played the first five games before breaking down on Easter Monday due to another issue in the same foot.

Henry returned in round 15 and played the final 12 games of the season, including all three finals to play a role in Geelong's premiership win over Sydney last September.

Jack Henry and Gryan Miers during Geelong's win over Port Adelaide in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Five-time All-Australian Tom Hawkins is a chance to return from a minor hamstring injury in Friday night’s blockbuster against Collingwood.

The 35-year-old ran laps at GMHBA Stadium on Monday and is expected to train with the main group on Wednesday.

Dual Carji Greeves medallist Cam Guthrie will also train with the full squad this week in a bid to make a late season return.

The 30-year-old midfielder hasn’t played since undergoing surgery after being substituted out of the round six win over Sydney.