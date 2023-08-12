Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, WAFL and SANFL action

L-R: Aaron Cadman, Mason Cox, Brayden Fiorini. Pictures: AFL Photos

STATE Leagues around the country are in full swing, and we've got a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in VFL, SANFL and WAFL matches this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: West Adelaide v Adelaide at Johnstone Park, Sunday August 13, 2.10pm ACST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Adelaide's clash

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Brisbane v Williamstown at Brighton Homes Arena, Saturday August 12, 11.05am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Brisbane's clash

Kai Lohmann did his best to get Brisbane home against Williamstown on Saturday with four goals, but the Lions fell short by six points.

Learn More 01:58

Senior midfield duo Jarryd Lyons (32 disposals, seven tackles) and Rhys Mathieson (34 disposals, one goal) did plenty of work at the contest with 10 clearances each.

Harry Sharp was busy with 30 touches, seven clearances and a goal, Tom Fullarton also slotted one from his 25 possessions and seven clearances, as did James Tunstill from 26 touches and eight clearances.

Ruckman Henry Smith had 19 hitouts and 16 disposals, with Darcy Fort coming back to state league level and finishing with 11 hitouts and seven touches.

Darcy Gardiner was strong in defence with 20 disposals and six marks, while veteran Daniel Rich left the game early.

Other Lions in action included Shadeau Brain (14 disposals), Darragh Joyce (18), Nakia Cockatoo (10), Blake Coleman (11) and Darryl McDowell-White (six and a goal).

Learn More 14:52

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Casey at Ikon Park, Sunday August 13, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Carlton's clash

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, Saturday August 12, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Collingwood's clash

Mason Cox had another big game and Reef McInnes also impressed in Collingwood's 74-point thrashing of Geelong on Saturday.

Cox dominated in the ruck with 52 hitouts to go with six clearances and 16 disposals.

McInnes was the best forward on the ground, kicking four goals as part of his 16 disposals and six marks.

Learn More 02:06

Josh Carmichael (23 disposals, seven clearances and three goals) had a good game, while Trent Bianco had 22 touches and kicked a major.

Josh Carmichael from the pocket 🔒



Catch all the Smithy’s VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/9ZR2fUgV6n — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 12, 2023

Tom Wilson booted three goals, to go with 15 touches, and Finlay Macrae was typically busy with 25 and seven clearances.

Ed Allan had 13 disposals and kicked a goal while Ash Johnson had a quiet game with just six touches.

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Peel v Claremont at Lane Group Stadium, Saturday August 12, 2.10pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Peel's clash

Will Brodie’s recovery from an ankle injury continues, with the midfielder picking up 29 disposals and six tackles in Peel’s 32-point defeat of Claremont.

Bailey Banfield kicked four goals from 16 disposals in his first game back from a knee laceration, while key forward Matt Taberner kicked two goals.

Ruck Liam Reidy had 18 hitouts and moved forward for two goals, while defender Joel Hamling had 15 disposals and eight marks.

Midfielders Nathan O’Driscoll and Ethan Stanley had 21 and 10 disposals respectively.

Forward Tom Emmett was lively with 24 touches and four inside-50s.

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Collingwood v Geelong at Victoria Park, Saturday August 12, 11.35am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Geelong's clash

Sam Menegola did his chances of earning a senior spot no harm with a strong performance in Geelong's 74-point loss to Collingwood on Saturday.

Menegola, who is yet to play a senior game this year, had 25 disposals, eight clearances and kicked a goal for the Cats.

Sam Menegola LAUNCHES it from deep to put @GeelongVFL on the board 🐱



Catch all the Smithy’s VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/CoP8fMKal4 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 12, 2023

Mitch Knevitt (24 and a goal) was also a good contributor as mid-season recruit Mitch Hardie had 25 touches and six clearances.

Oscar Riccardi kicked two goals from his 20 disposals and Oisin Mullin had 15 touches.

Oliver Dempsey (12 disposals) and Jed Bews (10) had quieter outings.

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, Saturday August 12, 9.45am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Gold Coast's clash

Brayden Fiorini had a monster outing in Gold Coast's 68-point belting of Sydney on Saturday.

The midfielder finished with 34 disposals, seven clearances and four goals.

Learn More 01:19

Forward Alex Sexton also kicked four goals, while Connor Blakely (26 disposals, seven clearances), Alex Davies (22 disposals), Thomas Berry (15), Mabior Chol (15) and Chris Burgess (11) slotted one goal each.

After starting the season with two games at AFL level, Charlie Constable has been stuck in the twos but may get a senior recall before year's end after a 36-possession and 10-mark game.

Ruckman Ned Moyle did plenty with 21 touches, seven clearances and 38 hitouts, while Connor Budarick and rookie Oskar Faulkhead each amassed 21 disposals, Faulkhead also finishing with a team-high seven tackles.

Ben Long wasn't far behind with 20 touches, and speedy category B rookie Lloyd Johnston gathered 19 along with eight marks.

Other Suns involved in the big win included Caleb Graham (15 disposals, eight marks), Sandy Brock (11 disposals), Hewago Oea (19) and Jake Stein (six).

Learn More 14:57

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Northern Bullants v Greater Western Sydney at Preston City Oval, Saturday August 12, 12.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Greater Western Sydney's clash

Aaron Cadman went huge in the Giants' 76-point drubbing of the Northern Bullants on Saturday.

The number one draft selection kicked eight goals from 21 disposals and 12 marks in a performance that could get his confidence rolling and ready to make an impression back at AFL level.

Learn More 03:29

Ruckman Matt Flynn slotted four goals of his own from 15 disposals while fellow big man Braydon Preuss had 20 touches, 26 hitouts and 11 clearances.

Preuss shared the game-high clearance tally with James Peatling, who had another game-high with eight tackles and a team-high 38 disposals.

Youngsters Harry Rowston (25 disposals, seven clearances and a goal) and Cam Fleeton (21 disposals, eight marks) were both busy in the big win.

Wade Derksen kicked two goals, Jason Gilbee kicked one from 10 touches and Nick Madden had 16 hitouts.

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Fergus Greene was dangerous throughout Box Hill's 20-point loss to Footscray on Saturday.

The forward kicked 3.3 and had 10 disposals for the Hawks.

Fergus Greene scores from the paint of the boundary to open @BoxHillHawks' account.



Catch all the Smithy’s VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/s2JudpAxg2 — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 12, 2023

Lachlan Bramble (26 disposals) and Cam Mackenzie (19) were busy, while Joshua Bennetts kicked 1.2 from 17 touches.

Henry Hustwaite (18 disposals and five clearances) continues to push for an AFL debut.

Ned Long (15 disposals) and Cooper Stephens (14) were relatively busy, Tyler Brockman kicked one goal from 11 touches and Lloyd Meek was well beaten in the ruck but did kick a goal from six disposals.

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Carlton v Casey at Ikon Park, Sunday August 13, 12pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Casey's clash

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Port Adelaide v Glenelg at Alberton Oval, Saturday August 12, 4.40pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Port Adelaide's clash

Jackson Mead impressed in Port Adelaide's nine-point loss to Glenelg on Saturday.

Mead, who has played seven AFL games this year, had 27 disposals and eight clearances for Port.

Hugh Jackson was also busy with 25 touches and six clearances, while Trent Dumont had 22 disposals.

Brynn Teakle had 23 hitouts in the ruck to go with his 10 disposals and Orazio Fantasia kicked one goal from eight touches.

Jake Pasini (13 disposals), Kyle Marshall (nine) and Thomas Scully (five, 15 hitouts) were also involved.

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Port Melbourne v Richmond at Swinburne Centre, Saturday August 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Richmond's clash

Tyler Sonsie impressed again as Richmond beat Port Melbourne by 21 points on Saturday.

Sonsie gathered 31 disposals and had four clearances and four tackles, plus kicked a goal, in the Tigers' win.

Maurice Rioli jnr applied plenty of pressure with a game-high 12 tackles, to go with 19 disposals and six clearances.

Samson Ryan (16 disposals, 25 hitouts) had a solid game in the ruck and James Trezise had 16 touches.

Sam Banks kicked a goal to go with 15 disposals, while Hugo Ralphsmith had 11 touches.

Learn More 15:00

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: No match

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Sydney v Gold Coast at the SCG, Saturday August 12, 9.45am AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Sydney's clash

Mid-season draftee Harry Arnold was as busy as any Swan in Sydney's 68-point loss to Gold Coast on Saturday, gathering a team-high 26 disposals.

Fellow mid-year selection Jack Buller kept his good form rolling with two goals from 14 touches.

Jacob Konstanty was hard at the contests with a game-high 10 tackles as well as slotting a goal, Will Gould also kicking one from a limited input.

Back-to-back! Two goals in two mins as Jacob Konstanty nails the long shot at goal for a major.



SWANS 2.1.13

SUNS 5.4.34 pic.twitter.com/90vdUScNvA — Sydney Swans (@sydneyswans) August 12, 2023

Jaiden Magor got plenty of the ball with 25 disposals, Lachlan Rankin had 20 touches, Lachlan McAndrew did most of the ruck work with 20 hitouts and three clearances, with more experienced big man Peter Ladhams getting 11 disposals.

Other Swans in action included Caleb Mitchell (12 disposals), Corey Warner (13), Hugo Hall-Kahan (11), Lewis Melican (10), Will Edwards (eight) and Cameron Owen (seven).

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Subiaco v West Coast at Leederville Oval, Sunday August 13, 12.30pm AWST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from West Coast's clash

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Box Hill v Footscray at Box Hill City Oval, Saturday August 12, 2.05pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

Toby McLean helped Footscray to a 20-point win over Box Hill with an important display on Saturday.

McLean had 29 disposals, nine clearances and kicked a goal for the Bulldogs at Box Hill City Oval.

Toby McLean goes with the outside of the boot to continue a hot start for @FootscrayVFL



Catch all the Smithy’s VFL action live and free on the AFL website and AFL Live Official App: https://t.co/3V9lTkSGTM pic.twitter.com/Qw2Gluzf0K — VFL / VFLW (@VFL) August 12, 2023

Jordon Sweet (16 disposals, 52 hitouts and eight clearances) got the better of Lloyd Meek in the ruck.

Meanwhile, Hayden Crozier (20 disposals), Jedd Busslinger (21) and Lachlan McNeil (15 and two goals) got a bit of the ball.

Ryan Gardner had 12 disposals for the Bulldogs.