James Sicily during the round 21 match between Hawthorn and Collingwood at the MCG, August 5, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

THE BIG stage of Fantasy finals brings out the best and worst in our premiums and some are just built different.

The 'Sic Dawg' James Sicily (DEF, $951,000) was back to his barking best against the Pies in a monumental performance that needed to be seen to be believed. He showed why he is a must-have selection for the remainder of the finals after taking a whopping 19 marks to go with 37 disposals for a round-high 160. He played an impressive 97 per cent time on ground and basically ensured victory for any coach who had him as a unique selection in their head-to-head match-up.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Marcus Bontempelli (MID, $1.04M) was back to his best after dropping below triple figures for the first time in 12 weeks. He annihilated the Tigers despite their best efforts to slow him, gathering 32 possessions, taking six marks, laying nine tackles and kicking three goals for 151, providing many coaches an early vice-captain to loop.

OK, enough of the good stuff… it's time to talk young superstar Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $894,000). Unfortunately, he will miss the remainder of the Fantasy season after succumbing to a leg injury, meaning he needs to be moved on this week.

Nick Daicos (centre) leaves the field with teammates after Collingwood's loss to Hawthorn in round 21, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

In a bold move, over 180 savvy coaches traded him out prior to last week given his match-up with tagger Finn Maginness and it was the right move, even prior to leaving the ground with injury. The Pies ball-magnet was held to just five disposals, one mark and a goal for a season-low 37 from 60 per cent game time. Moves like that are a way to make a move up the ranks when they come off and it was certainly a strategically justified option.

MOST TRADED IN

James Sicily (DEF, $951,000)

Nic Newman (DEF, $838,000)

Jack Ziebell (FWD/DEF, $605,000)

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $734,000)

James Borlase (DEF, $246,000)

MOST TRADED OUT

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $894,000)

Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $775,000)

Marcus Windhager (FWD/MID, $642,000)

Harry Himmelberg (DEF/FWD, $676,000)

Elijah Hewett (MID, $422,000)

Learn More 01:41

TOP FIVE PRICE RISES

Mason Wood (MID, $805,000) +$62,000

Nic Newman (DEF, $838,000) +$56,000

Callum Ah Chee (MID, $471,000) +$52,000

George Hewett (MID, $537,000) +$51,000

Luke Jackson (RUC/FWD, $734,000) +$51,000

TOP FIVE PRICE FALLS

Nick Daicos (MID/DEF, $894,000) -$71,000

Tom Mitchell (MID, $682,000) -$61,000

Matthew Johnson (MID, $463,000) -$57,000

Seamus Mitchell (DEF/FWD, $497,000) -$52,000

Jacob Hopper (MID, $667,000) -$51,000

LOWEST BREAKEVENS

James Borlase (DEF, $246,000) -19

Brandon Ryan (FWD, $261,000) -5

Dante Visentini (RUC/FWD, $237,000) -2

Luke Nankervis (FWD/MID, $322,000) -1

Francis Evans (FWD, $340,000) 7

Learn More 00:57

HIGHEST BREAKEVENS

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $894,000) 173

Jordan Dawson (DEF/MID, $1.03M) 148

Tim Taranto (FWD/MID, $912,000) 134

Dan Houston (DEF, $853,000) 134

Jack Steele (MID, $898,000) 131

STOCKS UP

James Sicily (DEF, $951,000): The Hawks skipper can single-handedly ruin the round for non-owners and he is doing it often of late. He is carrying a three-game average of 125 on the back of his thumping 160, which gives him a breakeven of 95 heading into a match-up with the Dogs at 'Pig Park' in Tassie, a game he scored 151 in last year. He has now gone over 120 in five of his last seven games and will be in those areas again this week.

Nic Newman (DEF, $838,000): Last week was the ideal week to do it, leading into a favourable match-up with the Saints, but we didn't have the Daicos injury to deal with then, so the accumulating Blue remains in the selection mix given his form and price despite a $56k price rise. He has a BE of just 57 which reinforces his value on the back of a five-game average of 114. He has a reasonable draw ahead and should average triple figures over the remaining three weeks.

Luke Jackson (FWD/RUC, $734,000): The back-up ruck took full advantage of being the No.1 man in the middle against the Lions. He faced a depleted ruck line-up, a trend set to continue for him over the next couple of weeks to record 44 hitouts to go with 24 disposals, five marks, six tackles and a goal for 149. He has a BE of 44 heading into a match-up against the Eagles.

Luke Jackson in action during the round 21 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium, August 6, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Ziebell (DEF/FWD, $605,000): Selecting the Roos retiree is fraught with danger but the potential upside is undeniable. After scoring his first triple-figure score in seven games, and not just a little one but an impressive 138 from 34 disposals and 12 marks. You have to ask yourself what was different and the answer is clear, Alastair Clarkson was back and so was the fruitful role that saw Ziebell score like a premium in the first half of the season. He has a BE of 63 leading into a nice run of match-ups against the Dees, Tigers and Suns.

Matt Crouch (MID, $728,000): The Crows ball-magnet backed up his Showdown performance with another great showing. He turned it up another notch against the Suns to collect 31 disposals, four marks, seven tackles and a goal for 120. He now has back-to-back hundreds and a BE of 61, heading into a couple of tough games against the Lions and Swans before it opens right up in round 24 against the Eagles. If cash is an issue, he is well worth considering.

STOCKS DOWN

Nick Daicos (DEF/MID, $894,000): The Pies star unfortunately needs to go and fortunately, despite his $71k price drop, he is still a decent price given the unbelievable season he has had. His score of 37 was obviously his lowest of the season and a reflection of both being tagged out of the game and his injury. Thankfully, there are a number of options available, whether paying up or chasing value.

Harry Sheezel (FWD/DEF, $775,000): After scores of 112, 116 and 98 leading into last week's match up with the Dees, Sheezel couldn't maintain the rage in Clarkson's return, scoring his lowest total since round six. Playing a variety of roles, everyone's favourite cash cow managed just 15 possessions and four marks for 53. He now has a BE of 108 heading into this week's game against the Bombers. If you do hold, he has a great fixture over the next three weeks and is more than capable of bouncing straight back.

Harry Sheezel in action during the round eight clash between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on May 7, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Harry Himmelberg (FWD/DEF, $676,000): Coming off a season-high 91 per cent TOG, it unfortunately didn't make a difference to the versatile Giant's scoring, recording his fourth sub 80 score in five weeks despite his move down back where historically he has scored more freely. He managed just 73 from 22 disposals and five marks and now has a BE of 87 prior to the tough Power match-up.

Jack Steele (MID, $898,000): The Man of Steele appeared to be back to his best after a hot run of form where he returned scores of 146, 106, 133 and 116. That was until the weekend where he met his Cripp-tonite against the Blues, managing just 59 from 11 disposals and 10 tackles! Yes, your maths is correct, he had 40 points in tackles and still scored just 59 which included -2 in the last quarter. He is one of our favourites but he is certainly hard to read at the moment. He should bounce back against the Tigers this week but with a BE of 131, some coaches are sticking by their rage trade.

Bailey Smith (FWD/MID, $646,000): After an impressive score of 114 in round 19, the Dog looked to have turned his form slump around and he became a popular trade target as a result. Unfortunately, the next two games reflected the majority of the season with 69 and 68 in his most recent from 19 possessions which included just six kicks. He isn't at his best at the moment and needs to be moved on.

Get expert advice from The Traders during the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.