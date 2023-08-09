TAKE a seat at the table every Wednesday as The Slice, a new weekly vodcast, takes you into the wonderful world of footy, pop culture, life and more.
Hosted by Starr MCG and Connor Rogers, The Slice will be delivered weekly as a video on the AFL Play YouTube channel and as a podcast on any podcasting platform.
The vodcast is for everyone who's ever picked up a footy or enjoyed a game from the sidelines.
While it is an Aussie Rules-centred show, no topics are off the table for Starr and Connor.
Starr McGowan is a presenter and comedian whose skit content is relatable and hilarious, often drawing on the nostalgia of the early 2000s.
Connor Rogers, aka 'Rog', is a comedian, podcaster, content creator and self-described 'footy nuffie'.
In the first episode, which will be available from 6.30pm AEST, Starr and 'Rog' will introduce you to The Slice and some early segments, including '6 points, 1 point', 'Use ya words' and 'Take a reccy'.
Catch The Slice every Wednesday on the AFL Play YouTube channel or on your favourite podcasting platform.