Catch The Slice every Wednesday on the AFL Play YouTube channel or on your favourite podcasting platform

Starr McGowan and Connor Rogers, the hosts of AFL Play's new vodcast 'The Slice'

TAKE a seat at the table every Wednesday as The Slice, a new weekly vodcast, takes you into the wonderful world of footy, pop culture, life and more.

Hosted by Starr MCG and Connor Rogers, The Slice will be delivered weekly as a video on the AFL Play YouTube channel and as a podcast on any podcasting platform.

The vodcast is for everyone who's ever picked up a footy or enjoyed a game from the sidelines.

While it is an Aussie Rules-centred show, no topics are off the table for Starr and Connor.

Starr McGowan is a presenter and comedian whose skit content is relatable and hilarious, often drawing on the nostalgia of the early 2000s.

Connor Rogers, aka 'Rog', is a comedian, podcaster, content creator and self-described 'footy nuffie'.

In the first episode, which will be available from 6.30pm AEST, Starr and 'Rog' will introduce you to The Slice and some early segments, including '6 points, 1 point', 'Use ya words' and 'Take a reccy'.

