The Blues are set to regain forward Harry McKay for their trip to the Gold Coast

Harry McKay celebrates a goal during Carlton's clash against Hawthorn in round 16, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

CARLTON forward Harry McKay is in line to make a shock early return against Gold Coast on Saturday, while two gun midfielders will miss another week.

McKay suffered a knee injury against Port Adelaide in round 18 and was expected to miss at least six weeks.

But the forward is back in full training and is expected to be available to play against the Suns, just over a month after his injury, the Blues said on Monday evening.

However, Carlton will be without Sam Walsh (hamstring) and Adam Cerra (hamstring) for its trip to Heritage Bank Stadium.

Both are aiming to be available to face Greater Western Sydney in the final round.

Sam Docherty (corked calf) will be assessed later in the week, while Jack Silvagni (knee) is expected to be available to face the Suns.

Learn More 06:07

Matt Kennedy (knee) is a chance to take on the Giants next week and the high-flying Blues could also regain Mitch McGovern (hamstring) in the final round.

Carlton (12-1-8) has won eight straight games and is on track to play finals for the first time since 2013.

It is coming off a thrilling four-point win over premiership fancy Melbourne on Saturday night.