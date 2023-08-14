West Coast's Elijah Hewett is the AFL Rising Star nominee for round 22

Elijah Hewett celebrates West Coast's win over North Melbourne at Optus Stadium in round 20, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

EXCITING West Coast midfielder Elijah Hewett has been rewarded for his fine first season with the AFL Rising Star nomination for round 22.

It was a tough day at the office for the Eagles in their 101-point defeat to Fremantle, but Hewett was one of shining lights for his side in the hefty loss.

The 19-year-old collected 20 disposals (10 contested), had an equal team-high four clearances and took three marks.

Learn More 06:02

Taken with pick No.14 in last year's draft, Hewett has played 12 games in what has been an injury-interrupted first season.

He suffered an ankle injury after slipping at the opening centre bounce of a WAFL clash earlier in the year, however he hasn't looked back since returning to the senior side in round 15. Hewett is averaging 13.1 disposals and 2.2 disposals this year.

Learn More 01:15

Saturday night's loss keeps the Eagles anchored to the bottom of the ladder with two wins for the season.

West Coast faces the Western Bulldogs and Adelaide in its final two games.

AFL Rising Star nominees in 2023

Round 1: Harry Sheezel (North Melbourne)

Round 2: Will Ashcroft (Brisbane)

Round 3: Reuben Ginbey (West Coast)

Round 4: Mitchito Owens (St Kilda)

Round 5: Max Michalanney (Adelaide)

Round 6: Jai Culley (West Coast)

Round 7: Finn Callaghan (Greater Western Sydney)

Round 8: Mattaes Phillipou (St Kilda)

Round 9: Bailey Humphrey (Gold Coast)

Round 10: Josh Weddle (Hawthorn)

Round 11: Jye Amiss (Fremantle)

Round 12: Jacob van Rooyen (Melbourne)

Round 13: George Wardlaw (North Melbourne)

Round 14: Darcy Wilmot (Brisbane)

Round 15: Angus Sheldrick (Sydney)

Round 16: Luke Pedlar (Adelaide)

Round 17: Seamus Mitchell (Hawthorn)

Round 18: Judd McVee (Melbourne)

Round 19: Jaspa Fletcher (Brisbane)

Round 20: Mac Andrew (Gold Coast)

Round 21: Ollie Hollands (Carlton)

Round 22: Elijah Hewett (West Coast)