Paul Seedsman has hung up his boots after battling ongoing concussion-related symptoms for two years

Paul Seedsman celebrates a goal in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

PAUL Seedsman has called time on his AFL career after struggling with concussion-related symptoms for almost two years.

The 31-year-old suffered a head knock during pre-season training in 2021, after completing a career-best season in which he played 22 games, was named in the 40-man All-Australian squad and finished third in the Crows' club champion award.

He did not return to play after that knock and has now retired after an independent medical concussion panel recommended he no longer play contact sport.

Seedsman, who played 132 games across 13 seasons, is still experiencing symptoms from that head knock, and cannot properly exercise or concentrate fully on daily tasks.

Paul Seedsman in action during Adelaide's clash with Hawthorn in round six, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

“It’s always hard letting go of something you still want to do, and every part of me still wants to play,” Seedsman said.

“But I’ve had time to digest that I can’t and I’m comfortable with that, I don’t stew over ‘what ifs’, I try and look at getting myself healthy.

“I’ve been able to get back to enjoying watching footy again, and that’s what has also made this difficult because I see the club going in a strong direction, I’d love to help them get to the next stage, but now I will enjoy watching them for years to come.”

Adelaide coach Matthew Nicks hailed Seedsman's resilience over the past two years as he managed his concussion symptoms.

“Understandably it’s been a very difficult and at times frustrating period for Paul and his family following his injury,” Nicks said.

“But the way he has conducted himself speaks to the class of the person and footballer he is.

“Paul came to us after nearly 50 games with Collingwood and took his game to a new level in the Crows’ guernsey, and in 2021 not only was he one of our best players but he was recognised as one of the best in the competition on the wing.

“While we are disappointed for him that he did not get to add to his games tally after that, we are all immensely proud of what he was able to achieve and grateful for the role he has played in helping guide our young group forward."