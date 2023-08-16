Kinnear Beatson with Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey on Gettable

SYDNEY list manager Kinnear Beatson is on Gettable this week.

Beatson delves into the club's trade plans at season's end and answers the big questions on players like Ben McKay and Brodie Grundy, as well as how close the club came to luring Harry Himmelberg, Tom Barrass and Tom De Koning.

He also assesses the club's draft strategy, reveals that a wanted Swan is on the cusp of signing, and gives a huge update on a couple of gun youngsters who are in talks over exciting new deals.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also run the rule over the most recent Phantom Form Guide, take a look at which St Kilda players could be departing and reveal the Collingwood players that rival clubs are targeting.

